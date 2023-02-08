To a new American middle class in the 1850s with disposable income for pleasure travel and a blossoming network of railroads — not to mention the artists who enticed them with exquisitely detailed landscape paintings — New Hampshire’s White Mountains were a destination.

To the families of the Abenaki, or People of the Dawn Land, who’d built lives there for generations, they were home.

“N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged,” a new exhibition at The Fralin Art Museum at the University of Virginia, offers visitors a chance to gain a different perspective of the peaceful vistas in the diminutive landscapes painted by members of the North Conway artists’ group led by Benjamin Champney at a moment on the cusp of a revolution to be brought by photography.

Massive wall maps — one documenting the range of different resident groups, another capturing a moment in 1852 of unbridled growth — provide a closer look at the range and impact of an indigenous presence that the new tourism threatened to displace. The large 1852 map by Franklin Leavitt at once shows carriage roads and rail lines that followed age-old Abenaki trails and a fanciful not-to-scale illustration of a hunter aiming a weapon at a bear.

Together, the two maps provide different aspects of the landscapes depicted in the petite paintings.

“We’re thinking about it not from these gaze approaches, but in terms of indigenous terrain,” said exhibition curator Adriana Greci Green, who is curator of Indigenous Arts of the Americas. “We’re modeling how we can rethink the narratives. We take a different angle to open these conversations.”

While tourism took root in the area, the people who’d lived there year-round and followed subsistence gathering routes on seasonal schedules were displaced by successive arrivals of groups who took their land to establish their own logging and farming operations. Even then, Greci Green said, the resilient Abenaki found new roles for themselves in the burgeoning tourism economy. Some sold handcrafted traditional baskets to tourists, while others served as fishing guides in the picturesque mountains, which continue to lure hikers and leaf peepers to this day.

“N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” is one of three news exhibitions that can be seen at The Fralin through Dec. 31.

Also on view are “Processing Abstraction” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery.”

“Processing Abstraction,” by curator of exhibitions Laura Minton and former J. Sanford Miller Family Director Matthew McLendon, explores large-scale abstract paintings from the museum’s collection that were created between the mid-1950s and the late 2000s. The seemingly limitless potential of paint as a material shines from work to work, whether the artists used brushes, splatters, pours, sprays or soaks to color their canvases.

The artists represented in the exhibition include Gene Davis, Sam Francis, Sam Gilliam, Sheila Isham, Suzanne McClelland, Joan Mitchell, Larry Poons and Hedda Sterne.

“Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” makes use of painted pottery from about 250 to 900 C.E. in The Fralin’s collection to explore three ways in which scholars interpret the works.

The study of written language on the vessels, or epigraphy, offers a variety of insights; analysis of visual components such as composition, shape and size conveys additional information through the lens of art history.

A third way makes use of neutron activation analysis to help determine where vessels were made. As the Mayan world covered portions of central and southern Mexico, Belize, Guatemala and western parts of Honduras and El Salvador — and many pieces of pottery were taken from ancient sites without proper archaeological documentation — neuron activation analysis can help answer questions about pieces whose places of origin cannot be confirmed.

“Look Three Ways” is curated by Greci Green and Dorie Reents-Budet, research associate at the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian Institution.

A virtual exhibition, “The Indigenous Benches of Brazil,” also is available; it’s a collaboration between The Fralin and Coleção BEI that can be accessed in Portuguese or English.

There’s still time to see two other shows. Remaining on view are “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity,” which closes Sunday, and “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia,” which can be seen through March 19. “Structures,” drawn from 20th- and 21st-century works in the permanent collection, will stay in place through June 1, 2024.

And fans of the recent “Power Play” exhibition can hear talks by three of its featured artists. Atlanta photographer Tokie Rome-Taylor will speak at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21, followed by Chemehuevi Indian Tribe citizen and award-winning photographer Cara Romero at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and British visual artist Sarah Maple at 5:30 p.m. March 17.

The Fralin normally is open Tuesday through Sunday, but it will be closed Saturday for a private event. For information, go to uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.