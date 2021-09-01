Fralin reopens with 'Skyscraper Gothic' and more

In the early years of the 20th century, the skyscraper captured the American imagination in a way that went far beyond its utility as a modern office space.

In “Skyscraper Gothic,” a new exhibition at The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia, the influence of the iconic buildings on fine art, decorative arts and even toys and games is explored through paintings, prints and other artifacts.

The exhibition is curated by Lisa Reilly, Commonwealth Professor of architectural history at the University of Virginia, and Kevin D. Murphy, Andrew W. Mellon chair in the humanities and professor and chair of the Department of History of Art and Architecture at Vanderbilt University. They teamed up to edit a new book, “Skyscraper Gothic: Medieval Style and Modernist Buildings.”

Exquisitely detailed architectural drawings of the Woolworth Building, built in 1913, from Cass Gilbert’s office offer a glimpse into the precision of an era before computer-aided design tools. Several of the rare drawings, which never have been exhibited before, include annotations of modifications in minute detail.

“They show how the project evolved from 1911 to 1913,” Murphy said. Reilly said that the drawings also offer rare documentation of the skyscraper’s terracotta ornaments.