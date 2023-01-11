Follow Lua on a journey through Appalachian diversity

If hearing the word “Appalachia” instantly brings to mind a specific entertainment and popular culture stereotype, spending some time at Piedmont Virginia Community College this weekend can give you a whole new appreciation of a rich combination of cultures, nationalities and musical traditions.

Lua Project will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at PVCC to coincide with the closing of photographer Michael O. Snyder’s “The Mountain Traditions Project” exhibition, which has been in the nearby PVCC Gallery. Just as Indigenous residents and settlers from many backgrounds sank roots into communities throughout the Appalachian Mountains, the band’s members bring a wealth of cultural influences to the stage that will make visitors feel right at home.

“I’m what I like to call Mexilachian,” singer-songwriter Estela Knott said. “I grew up in Luray. Mom is from Mexico; Dad is from the Valley.

“My husband has Russian and Jewish roots. When we had our children, we thought, ‘How can we bring all of this together?’”

“There’s nothing like music to bring people together,” said David Berzonsky, her husband. Berzonsky, a double bassist, composer and teacher, said the band was asked by organizers to play for the closing event because “they thought it would be a particularly wonderful celebration.”

Performing in Lua with Knott and Berzonsky are accordionist and multi-instrumentalist Matty Metcalfe and Christen Hubbard, who plays guitar, fiddle, mandolin and banjo.

Berzonsky said Snyder’s photographs in “The Mountain Traditions Project” demonstrate that although many Appalachian residents are of Scots-Irish or English heritage, many others bring cultural influences from Africa, Portugal, Spain and other places.

“The view of Appalachia from there outside is kind of monochromatic,” Berzonsky said. “Part of the intent of our music is to try to disrupt that narrative, because there has always been cultural diversity in Appalachia.”

A Lua concert can contain influences from many families’ stories. Listen for Mexican Son music, Eastern European and Jewish tonalities and elements of Scots-Irish narrative storytelling. Song structures span centuries and continents, and they’re threaded together with Appalachian spirit.

Knott’s and Berzonsky’s 15-year-old daughter, Luna, will sing and play violin and percussion during the concert. She and her mother both play jarana, an eight-stringed Mexican folk guitar similar to a ukulele. The family’s dream of creating something to pass down to their children has come true.

Plan to arrive early on Saturday so you can linger in the PVCC Gallery and spend time with Snyder’s photos. Knott said she hopes visitors will be able to see people who look like them in the images and be reminded of the cultural riches each person possesses.

“I’m hoping that people will walk away thinking, ‘I have roots,’” Knott said. “We all are the children of immigrants.”

Tickets for the concert are $12; seniors and students pay $10. Get them in person at the PVCC Cashier’s Office during regular business hours or at the PVCC Box Office in the Dickinson Building two hours before the event.

Tickets also are available online at www.PVCC.edu/performingarts and by phone at (434) 961-5376.

Parking is free.

The exhibition also is free. Learn more at www.PVCC.edu/performingarts.