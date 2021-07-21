Flags will represent more than lives lost to COVID-19

Firstenberg, 61, began dreaming up the COVID-19 project early on in the pandemic — in March 2020. To the social-issues artist, the loss of life — especially the elderly and people of color — was being characterized by some politicians as trivial and something that had to happen for the sake of the economy.

“I was so disturbed,” she said. “I knew as a visual artist that I had to create art that would help people understand the magnitude of this loss. So I arrived at the idea of planting flags.

A flag will ripple in the wind and interact with the environment. And the mass of them would really look like what it really was at that time: a flag of surrender.”

The first iteration of the project took place last fall on four acres outside RFK Stadium, with 267,080 white flags planted in an array that recalled the rows of tombstones at Arlington National Cemetery.

Firstenberg paid for the flags, and installation and deinstallation was done by volunteers, with help from Ruppert Cos., a Maryland construction and real estate company. By the time the last flag was pulled from the ground, Firstenberg was already figuring out the next stage for her art.