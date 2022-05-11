Firnew Farm Artists' Circle welcomes guests to glimpse 'time of exploration'

Although the pandemic has kept members of the Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle at a distance, the opportunity to reunite and present the annual experiential spring exhibition again prompted clever ideas to spring up like, well, mushrooms.

The circle has united artists from a variety of disciplines — watercolor, sculpture, photography, oil, acrylic, pottery, jewelry, fiber and mixed media among them — for feedback, fellowship and mutual encouragement for almost two decades. And when they couldn’t gather during the pandemic, the artists found inspiration and nourishment in the natural world.

The enduring influences of the Madison County barn, silo, forest and fields that have inspired 35 member artists over the years stirred creative impulses in pandemic isolation that art fans could be forgiven for assuming were the results of heartfelt collaborations.

“Field & Forest,” which will be presented from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the farm in the Madison County community of Hood, reflects an excitement for “coming back to the land,” said artist and founder Trish Crowe. “It was as though they were working together. Each of them has this tribute to mushrooms. It was as if they’d been reading off the same script.”

Why mushrooms? Crowe thinks the informal theme reflects an unspoken appreciation for “hidden treasures that are found deep within the landscape.”

Some of those hidden treasures may require looking down, while others announce themselves from the tree canopy. Art fans who head to the farm on Sunday will be greeted by large-scale photographs by John Berry in the trees along a mile’s drive to the farm.

“You’ll see giant cows, and they you’ll see giant goats, “ Crowe said of Berry’s images. “In the goat pen, John is hanging a giant cyanotype of the actual goats in the pen.”

Mixed-media artist Tina Wade also captured a cow’s likeness — this time, on a mushroom-shaped sculpture. Crowe said Berry and Wade did collaborate on a collection of forest sculptures.

Crowe said visitors also will want to pay attention to the dress Wade has made to wear to the event. “It’s art repeating art repeating art,” she said.

And speaking of attention-getting garments, visitors who step inside the silo will be able to see artist and floral designer Gail Truman-Unterman’s sculpture of a human form featuring living flowers.

“She will put flowers in a living, breathing, blooming skirt,” Crowe said. “You’ll have all these senses to awaken you.”

After looking up at the massive photos, don’t forget to glance down inside the barn to take a closer look at the imaginative forest floor that textile artists Vickie Watts and Leslie Barham have created from fabrics and fibers.

“They literally wove it; they spun the wool,” Crowe said. “Everything is found, and everything is of the natural world.”

Even the “tiny, tiny details” evoke a love of the land and a respect for nature’s wonders, Crowe said, adding that the scope of the exhibition as a whole can sweep viewers “from the macro to the micro.”

There also may be some special guests on hand. One of the paintings in the show is Anne Dean’s depiction of her grandchildren’s cow, and there’s a good chance the cow will attend.

“It really is meant to be just the most creative and experiential afternoon,” Crowe said.

Berry photographed the artists and requested a quote from each to accompany the portraits. To Crowe, the chance to craft statements offered the artists fresh opportunities to reflect on inspirations, passions and influences that couldn’t be dimmed by the pandemic.

“It’s a real time of exploration of being an artist and being creative,” she said. “I’m just speechless about the directions they’ve taken.”

The experiential event gives visitors space to participate to the extent they feel comfortable. The pandemic remains with us, and visitors who are more comfortable remaining outdoors will find plenty to enjoy. Those who choose to venture inside the barn may want to keep in mind that artworks that call to them may be for sale. Wherever your interests lead you, be sure to wear comfortable footwear that’ll work inside or out.

Families and children are welcome, and food and beverages will be available from Madison’s Salsa Street Grill and The Frank Truck. A celebratory atmosphere keeps the focus on rural delights.

“It is joyful,” Crowe said. “It’s a celebration of the land and how [the artists] came back together.”

To glimpse the works ahead of time, head to https://www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com. The catalog went live May 11 at https://www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.