Firnew Farm Artists' Circle is marking its 20th anniversary with "Evolve," a group art exhibition and sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Firnew Farm Barn Gallery in Hood.

The exhibition, which features more than 60 original works by 33 artists, reflects two decades of individual art exploration and collaborative critiques and encouragement. Artists met outdoors during the pandemic to work on paintings, drawings and photographs.

Member artists work in watercolors, oils, acrylics, fiber arts, photography, pottery, jewelry and other media. Members meet consistently to offer support and feedback for each other's efforts and new artistic directions.

Firnew Farm Artists' Circle has participated in a five-year collaboration with Virginia Master Naturalists and the University of Virginia's Poison Control Center to create two exhibitions exploring toxic plants and creatures — "The Socrates Project" in 2019 and "The Cleopatra Project" in 2022. And in September, Firnew will team up with Shenandoah National Park Trust to launch its first Art in the Park event.

Everyone is welcome. Families and children may enjoy the animals and other farm delights.

Pianist Steve Giles will perform in the Silo from 3 to 5 p.m., and Salsa Street Grill food truck will be available for food purchases.

Admission is free. The farm is at 19 Wolftown-Hood Road in Hood, in Madison County. Learn more at https://www,firnewfarmartistscircle.com.