Fairhaven Guesthouse presenting its inaugural art show

“One of my popular sellers is a Virginia-shaped ornament,” she said. “I started sculpting little mountains in blues, greens and purples.”

She’s not likely to run out of material any time soon. Nor, as she likes to point out, is anyone else.

One of the aspects of her technique that Bilyue enjoys the most is the fact that it transforms something that could go to waste into something worthy of wearing or presenting as a gift. When visitors see one of Bilyue’s works hanging in a friend’s home, it can prompt a conversation about ways in which making eco-conscious choices can be inspirational, instead of feeling like another chore to tuck into an already busy schedule.

“There’s lots of junk mail,” Bilyue said with a chuckle. “How do we create sustainability in every aspect of our lives? I like being able to provide inspiration for other people.”

During this weekend’s event, guests will get an opportunity to create some art of their own.

“We’re going to make a bunch of blanks that’ll be like tiny canvases,” Bilyue said. “If they want, they can take one of the blanks home and try painting it themselves.”