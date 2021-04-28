Fairhaven Guesthouse presenting its inaugural art show

This weekend, art fans who’d like to get a closer look at how artist Flame Bilyue creates her sculpted paper jewelry and artwork will be able to glimpse her “budget B&B” at the same time.
Fairhaven Guesthouse will present its inaugural art show and open house from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday outdoors at 413 Fairway Ave. Bilyue and her husband, Raven Long, will offer tours of their bed and breakfast and serve locally sourced refreshments, and Bilyue will be presenting demonstrations of the technique she uses to transform paper into wearable art.
“We have been wanting to reach out and share our guesthouse with more people,” Long said, adding that the couple hopes to establish an annual event. “Flame is an artist, and it’s just her art this year.”
Bilyue’s sculpted paper technique was born on a sleepless night at home in Belmont, and it unites her fondness for creative approaches to expression with her desire to take it easy on the planet.
“I’m really fond of recycling and caring for the environment,” said Bilyue, a member artist of C’ville Arts on the Downtown Mall. Once she realized how well the resulting paper medium accepted color and held unique shapes, “it expanded to bowls and mirrors, and then to jewelry.” It lends itself well to irregularly shaped items that can be challenging to build using other media.
“One of my popular sellers is a Virginia-shaped ornament,” she said. “I started sculpting little mountains in blues, greens and purples.”
She’s not likely to run out of material any time soon. Nor, as she likes to point out, is anyone else.
One of the aspects of her technique that Bilyue enjoys the most is the fact that it transforms something that could go to waste into something worthy of wearing or presenting as a gift. When visitors see one of Bilyue’s works hanging in a friend’s home, it can prompt a conversation about ways in which making eco-conscious choices can be inspirational, instead of feeling like another chore to tuck into an already busy schedule.
“There’s lots of junk mail,” Bilyue said with a chuckle. “How do we create sustainability in every aspect of our lives? I like being able to provide inspiration for other people.”
During this weekend’s event, guests will get an opportunity to create some art of their own.
“We’re going to make a bunch of blanks that’ll be like tiny canvases,” Bilyue said. “If they want, they can take one of the blanks home and try painting it themselves.”
The couple has operated the guesthouse for seven years, paying careful attention to the environmental and community impact of their choices of vendors and products. Guests from near and far can find out about all kinds of local businesses, from Rebecca’s to Firefly to Beer Run. ALC Copies prints the guesthouse’s flyers. Long and Bilyue enjoy introducing guests to local companies that share their eco-friendly outlook, and even Charlottesville residents can enjoy discovering restaurants and other businesses they haven’t encountered before.
“If they’re not from this part of town, they’re missing out on these restaurants,” Long said.
Guests who enjoy Trager Brothers coffee and Jolly Folly Farm jam during their stay can find out where to order the products when they get home. When guests ask where to find restaurants or services while they’re in Charlottesville, the couple recommends local businesses first. And at a time when most folks are sticking closer to home, the guesthouse is offering fellow small businesses a collegial way to look out for each other while weathering the pandemic.
“We love promoting local, so, whatever they ask for, we’re going to send them local first,” Bilyue said. “We are very proud of the products we provide. We just find layers of promoting local businesses. We support local businesses that support local businesses.”
The couple’s environmentally conscious approach has lured guests from across the country and around the world.
“We bill ourselves as a budget B&B, as well as eco-friendly,” Long said. “It’s not uncommon for us to have our three rooms with people from three different continents.”
For Bilyue and Long, it’s another way to help strengthen community ties — especially at a time when COVID-19 safety precautions have kept people physically apart.
“An underlying goal is we really like to promote the building of community,” Bilyue said. “We can stay in one spot and interact with people from around the world. We take a lot of joy in that, and we want to share that joy with others.”
The event will take place outdoors under canopies, and to help keep everyone safe from COVID-19 exposure, tours of the B&B will be conducted only for individuals and small groups. The rain dates will be June 4 and 5.
To learn more about Bilyue’s art, go to https://ArtTransformsLife.com. And to keep up with the B&B, go to https://FairhavenCville.com.