Exhibits for Sept. 23

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Arts Center in Orange: “Lepidoptera: Night Magic” by Deborah Davis and Anthony Childs remains on view through Saturday in the Morin Gallery. “Broadcast: The Thang I,” a celebration of the fourth year of the Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering, is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; $20 for three-night pass or $10 per day. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.
The Barn Swallow: September hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. the barnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Eyes on Sen Soley” can be seen by appointment and through the large windows of the community art gallery through Sept. 30. Look for oil and acrylic works on canvas by Mackenley Darius, Richard Nesly, Erivaux Prospère and Anthony Martial. The exhibition also will explore the curatorial journey of Jeanremi Verella, a collaborator and friend. Curatorial support comes from Hannah Cattarin, Lauren Dubois, Erin O’Hare, Alida Goffinski and Kristin Finn. To make an appointment, call (434) 218-2060 at least 24 hours in advance. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Beyond the Garden,” fairy-like figurines by ceramic artist Kim Clarke, is September’s featured artist. “Music for the Eyes” by Felt Song Fiber felt-making artist Janice Stegall-Seibert will be featured in October. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: The seventh installment of the museum’s virtual “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit will be on view in September. The museum is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
The Center at Belvedere: Piedmont Pastelists will present “Awakening to the Beauty of Pastels,” an exhibition of works by members Marilyn Comfort, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Anne Hopper, Lucy Kinsey, Mike McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Shamim Sisson, through Sept. 30 in the first-floor Auditorium Exhibit Gallery. “Renewal: Finding Our Way Back Home,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, also can be seen through Sept. 30. “A New Rhythm” opens in October. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Chroma Projects: “Rosamond Casey: Working Below Sea Level” and “Bill Atwood: Some Abstractions” can be seen through Friday in Chroma Projects’ Micro Gallery and Vault Virginia’s Great Hall. “Pandemonium: Postcards from the Edge” opens Oct. 1. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment; make appointments by emailing artlab@chromaprojects.com. chromaprojects.com. (434) 806-9667.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Phineas Rose Jewelry Studio’s 2021 Collection by Ninika Gordon will be on display through Sept. 30. “A Colorful Mountain Life,” acrylic and oil paintings by Lori Leist, opens Oct. 1. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartisandepot.com. (434) 205-4795.
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “We the Artists” group exhibition can be seen through Sept. 30 in The Grand Salon at James Madison’s Montpelier. The general admission fee for Montpelier will be waived throughout the exhibition. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. FirnewFarmArtistsCircle.com.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Skyscraper Gothic,” “Everyone a Curator: The Langhorne Collection of 18th-Century Prints,” “Delicate Trades: British Porcelain, Global Collections,” “Solitude,” “Structure” and “Focus On: Sally Mann and Pamela Pecchio” are on view through Dec. 31. In keeping with UVa guidelines, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues with works by Sri Kodakalla to honor Computers4Kids. “Sri Kodakalla: A Whisper in the Night” will be on view through Sunday. Mike Ryan’s work will honor Music Resource Center in October. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.
Java Java Café: Art show by Christine Rich and Matalie Deane will be on view during September and October. mataliedeane.com.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Robert Reed’s Charlottesville” will be on view from Saturday through Dec. 31. jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/about/visit.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19, 2022. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 21. Make reservations to visit; a reservation allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
The Looking Glass: IX Art Park Foundation is opening a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. MetamorphIX is set for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.
Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Transmutation,” works in acrylic on paper and acrylic on canvas by Lea Calvani, can be seen through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 987-2252.
McGuffey Art Center: “What I Sea,” works in acrylic, graphite and colored pencil by Erica Lohan, in Sarah B. Smith Main Gallery; “Mysticism vs. Cynicism,” paintings and sculptures by David Currier, in First Floor (North); and “Black and White” in First Floor (South) and Second Floor (North and South Hallway), featuring works by Ron Evans, Susan Patrick, Jill Jensen, Blake Hurt, Karen Eide, Carol Grant, Michael Brunelle, Deborah Davis, Lisa Philipps, Margot Hamilton, Lisa Macchi, Abigail Wilson, Jane Skafte, McCrea Kudravetz, Scott Smith and Frederic Crist, all on view through Sunday. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: “smoke or shadow” by Jonah Tobias in the North Gallery and the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery will be on view through Nov. 6. pvcc.edu.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART members Judith Ely, Juliette Swenson, Sara Gondwe, Betty Brubach and Terry Coffey can be seen through mid-October on the second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet.
Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Ordinary Time,” paintings by Kristen Peyton, will be on view through Oct. 24. quirkgallery.com.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard presents photography by Lynn Gaffey through Oct. 31. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Second Street Gallery: “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4” can be seen through Friday. All “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4” works will be sold for $100. “On Belonging: The Space in Between,” a solo exhibition by LaRissa Rogers, can be seen in the Dové Gallery through Friday. Masks are required in the gallery, and social distancing will be observed. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
The Stage at WTJU: “We Hope This Art Finds You Well,” an exhibition and community arts time capsule created by WTJU 01.1 FM, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and UVa Music, is a micro-museum is located inside a renovated antique camper parked behind the radio station at 2244 Ivy Road. In-person exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through mid-November. Digital exhibition is at ArtFindsYouWell.org. arts.virginia.edu.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Les Yeux du Monde: “The Printmakers Left: Catalog” is on view through Oct. 10. Artists include Anne Beck, Berenika Boberska, Joshua Dailey, Dean Dass, Kate Daughdrill, Lydia Diemer, Jenny Harp, Kirsten Hemrich, Emma Lappalainen, John Leahy, Rachel Livedalen, Jyrki Markkanen, Lydia Moyer, Akemi Ohira, Joh Schultz, Rache Singel, Christopher Thomas, Barbara Campbell Thomas, Marc Snyder, Randall Stoltzfus, Maggie Sullivan, Annu Vertanen and Adam Wolpa. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
University of Virginia Health Arts Program: “Capturing the Stillness of Nature,” watercolors by Jane Skafte, can be seen in the Main Hospital lobby through Oct. 28. Parking validated for 11th Street Parking Garage only. (434) 924-5527.
Woodberry Forest School: “Into the Light,” ninth annual Group Art Exhibition by 38 members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, on view through Oct. 30 in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center. Featured artists are Mary Allen and Carole Pivarnik. Reception is planned for 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 3. Off-campus visitors may attend between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. All who attend the exhibit and/or reception must be vaccinated and wear masks. woodberry.og. (54) 672-3900.