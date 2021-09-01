Exhibits for Sept. 2

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19, 2022. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 21. Make reservations to visit; a reservation allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated; masks are not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.