Exhibits for Sept. 17

On-Site Exhibitions
Crozet Artisan Depot: “Jewelry by Tigermoth Jewelry,” works by Allison Schroeder, and a Juried Show of Small Paintings by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild is on display through Sept. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
C’ville Arts is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. “Lighting the Darkness” is on display through Thursday. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
Les Yeux du Monde: “David Summers: Nothing but Light” is on display through Oct. 4 at 841 Wolf Trap Road. Viewing is by appointment; email lydmgallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.
McGuffey Art Center: "In the Current: A Group Show," featuring works by renting and associate members of McGuffey Art Center, will be on display through Oct. 31 by appointment only. For appointments, email media@mcguffeyartcenter.com. Selected works will be available to view on the website the week after the opening for people who do not feel comfortable attending in person. (434) 295-7973.
Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
Quirk Hotel Gallery: “Meadow,” works by Cate West Zahl, is on display through Oct. 11. Viewings are by appointment; email info@quirkgallery.com. 499 W. Main St. (434) 729-1234.
Second Street Gallery: Selected works from “By the Strength of Their Skin,” works by Aboriginal artists Mabel Juli and Regina Pilawuk Wilson, on display in the Dové Gallery through Sept. 25. Teeny Tiny Trifecta, featuring works that measure 9 inches or smaller, will be on display through Sept. 25 in the Main Gallery. Viewings by appointment at secondstreetgallery.org. 115 Second St. SE. (434) 977-7284.
Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church — Unitarian Universalist: September Art Show featuring earthenware works and acrylic paintings on canvas by Saul Kaplan. Of works sold, 90% of sale proceeds will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members, and 10% will benefit the church. uucharlottesville.org. (434) 293-8179.
