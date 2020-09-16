Exhibits for Sept. 17

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On-Site Exhibitions

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Jewelry by Tigermoth Jewelry,” works by Allison Schroeder, and a Juried Show of Small Paintings by members of the Central Virginia Watercolor Guild is on display through Sept. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.

C’ville Arts is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. “Lighting the Darkness” is on display through Thursday. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.

Les Yeux du Monde: “David Summers: Nothing but Light” is on display through Oct. 4 at 841 Wolf Trap Road. Viewing is by appointment; email lydmgallery@gmail.com or call (434) 882-2620.