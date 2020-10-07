Exhibits for Oct. 8

C’ville Arts: “Unmasked!” is the featured exhibition for October. Look for masks and other works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Grow Plants, The End Is Near!” by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display Friday through Nov. 6. A Virtual Happy Hour and Artist Talk is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.