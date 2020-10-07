Exhibits for Oct. 8

Art Events
Crozet Artisan Depot: A Second Saturday Crozet live event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
Sunset Farm Studio: Shibori workshop in Japanese dyeing technique will be presented from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. To maintain proper social distancing, participants will be limited to four. $50. www.sarahtremaine.com/event-details/stitch-shibori.
Two Owls Pottery: Meet-the-artist event with potter Roslyn Nuesch will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with pottery demonstrations throughout the day. 5135 Halcyon Drive. twoowlspottery.com.
Les Yeux du Monde: Opening reception for “Contrasts” by Anne Slaughter wil be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Make reservations. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
Online Event
Crozet Fall Arts & Crafts Festival: Virtual festival presented from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday featuring silent auction, interactive livestream, virtual booths and live face-to-face chats with artists. www.crozetfestival.com/fall-2020-festival.html.
Exhibitions
Crozet Artisan Depot: “From Richmond to the Blue Ridge: New Takes on Familiar Landscapes,” photography by guest artist Sanjay Suchak, is on display Thursday through Oct. 31. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
C’ville Arts: “Unmasked!” is the featured exhibition for October. Look for masks and other works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
The Gallery at Studio IX: “Grow Plants, The End Is Near!” by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display Friday through Nov. 6. A Virtual Happy Hour and Artist Talk is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 22. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: “In the Current: A Group Show,” featuring works by renting and associate members of McGuffey Art Center, will be on display through Oct. 31 by appointment only. For appointments, email media@mcguffeyartcenter.com. Selected works will be available to view on the website for people who do not feel comfortable attending in person. (434) 295-7973.
Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display Friday through Nov. 20. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
Revalation Vineyards: Art @ The Vineyard exhibition of paintings and photographs by Cecilia Schultz can be seen through Oct. 31. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Contrasts” by Anne Slaughter on display through Nov. 15. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!