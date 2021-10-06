Exhibits for Oct. 7

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Asha Art Week: Celebrating the Work & Life of Asha Greer” will be on view Saturday through Oct. 14. Students of The Heartwood Tea School will present ceremonial Japanese tea from 3 to 7 p.m. daily. Closing reception is set for 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17. The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues in October with works by Mike Ryan, which will honor Music Resource Center. studioix.co. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. (434) 242-0905.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection presents “The Art in Life: Textile Design” webinar at 7 p.m. Thursday with Diane Kappa, Kieren Karritpul and Mili Suleman; register in advance. Kluge-Ruhe has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19, 2022. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 17; a closing reception is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Make reservations to visit. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.