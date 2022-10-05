Exhibits for Oct. 6

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: Opening reception for “Unexpected Paradise” will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Includes works by Diane Wilkin, Joan Dreicer, Christine Rich, Lorraine Momper, Michael McGurk, Lucy Kinsey, Julia Kindred and Carolyn Ratcliffe, all on view through Nov. 19. arts centerinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: New artists joining the gallery are painter and framer Mary Jane Dodge and glassblower Kenny Piper. La Sunflower products by Lynne Ross also are available. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. October hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Local Parks and Views,” oils by Julia Kindred, on display through Nov. 15. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Fall Magic: Color, Form, Pattern and Design,” multimedia works by Judith N. Ligon and works in wood by Floyd E. “Pete” Johnson, October’s featured artists, can be seen throughout October. First Fridays event with the artists will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Artworks by Linda Abbey, Susan Lang, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Chris Rich on display on the upper level through Oct. 31. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects.com. chroma projects.com.

The Connaughton Gallery at McIntire School of Commerce: “From Water and Wheels to Abstracted Ideals” by Eric Cross and Stan Sweeney can be seen through Dec. 9 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls on the East Lawn. Exhibition hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Inspirations and Creations” by October’s mother-and-son guest artists Alison Bachmann, a painter, and Chris Bachmann, a potter, can be seen through Oct. 31. A Meet the Artists event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. crozetartisan depot.com.

Crozet Arts & Crafts Festival: More than 120 professional artists and makers, plus musicians, food trucks and Virginia wine, cider and beer, will be featured from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Claudius Crozet Park in Crozet. $7; $6 seniors and military members; free if younger than 12. Weekend passes are $12 and $10. www.crozetfestival.com.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Wonderment,” a group art exhibition and sale, continues through Oct. 31 in the Gallery at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. No reception is planned. Masks must be worn. Individuals and small groups are welcome. firnewfarmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” on view through Dec. 31. “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time” on view through Dec. 31. “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view through Feb. 12, 2023. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19, 2023. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: “The Future and Beyond,” works by Raneem Tarfa, Feixue Mei, Sha Li and and Hannah England, will be on view through Oct. 14. 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: “Art, Our View,” a multimedia show featuring oils, pastels and acrylics by Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, is on view Monday through Nov. 30 at 700 Harris St, Suite 102. Reception planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Enter through the side door on Dave Avenue.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. “Frock On: Indigenous Australian Textiles and Fashion” with Louise Hamby will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Room 160 in UVa’s Campbell Hall. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

Live Arts: “Rare Form,” abstract expressionist works in oils with hints of graffiti art by Kris Bowmaster, on view through Dec. 10. Opening reception is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. livearts.org.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery and a retrospective of works from PVCC’s The Fall Line literary magazine in the North Gallery will remain on view through Nov. 5. Participating artists in the Annual Faculty Exhibition include Rebekah Wostrel, Rick Weaver, Jonah Tobias, Jeremy Taylor, Ed Miller, Aaron Miller, Lou Haney, Todd Free, Tom Clarkson and Fenella Belle. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Plein Air Paint Out: Professional artists will paint from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday throughout the Rockfish Valley. Steve Doherty and Nancy Lauler will teach a youth “Learn to Paint” class for ages 6 to 13 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Spruce Creek Park. Registration required for class at contact@rockfshvalley.org. rockfishvalley.org.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “With a Thousand Other Heartbeats” by Kathleen Markowitz and “Slant” by Don Crow can be seen through Sunday at 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Art for Life,” pastels by Joan Dreicer, can be seen through Oct. 31 as a fundraiser for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Reception is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 14. 608 A Preston Ave.

Revalation Vineyards: Oil paintings by Richard Young can be seen through the end of October. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Mummers,” a solo exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Megan Marlatt, will be on view in the Main Gallery and “The Ceremony of Innocence,” a solo exhibition by Deirdre Sullivan-Beeman, will be on view in the Dove Gallery from Friday through Nov. 18. The exhibitions will open with a First Fridays event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; a small parade procession with Marlatt and the Big Head Brigade along the Downtown Mall will take place from 5 to 5:30 p.m. and lead visitors back to the gallery for the opening event. Sullivan-Beeman will be on hand at the First Fridays event to speak with visitors. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Student Health and Wellness Center: “The Cleopatra Project: Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia,” a Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle group multimedia art and educational exhibition, is on view through Oct. 31. Includes selected art from “The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plants in Virginia.” Exhibition is a collaboration among Virginia Master Naturalists program, the Division of Medical Toxicology — Department of Emergency Medicine at UVa School of Medicine and UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center. Level 1 at 550 Brandon Ave.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “Lena Murray and Juliya Ivanilova. Paintings. Oils and Watercolors” will be on display through Oct. 20 in Baker Gallery at Walker Fine Arts Center. Artists’ reception will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday; refreshments and food will be served. Viewing hours for off-campus visitors are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (540) 672-3900.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Bright Lines: David Summers” will be on view through Oct. 30. Lunch and Conversation with the Artist is scheduled at noon Oct. 16; reservations are required by emailing LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.