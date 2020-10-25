Exhibits for Oct. 29

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Grow Plants, The End Is Near!” by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display through Nov. 6. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

***Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.

McGuffey Art Center: “In the Current: A Group Show,” featuring works by renting and associate members of McGuffey Art Center, will be on display through Saturday by appointment only. For appointments, email media@mcguffeyartcenter.com. Selected works will be available to view on the website for people who do not feel comfortable attending in person. (434) 295-7973.