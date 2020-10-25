Exhibits for Oct. 29

Art Events
Art Unlocked: Artworks go on display Wednesday at McGuffey Art Center for fundraiser to benefit Arts Center in Orange, Beverley Street Studio, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Crozet Arts, McGuffey Arts Center, Shenandoah Valley Arts Center and Staunton Augusta Art Center. Fundraising event is planned for Nov. 14. artunlocked.org.
Dia de los Muertos Celebration: Dia de los Muertos Celebration takes place Saturday through Monday. Community altars will be available at Visible Records, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, IX Art Park and McGuffey Art Center. info@luaproject.org. luaproject.org.
Exhibitions
Crozet Artisan Depot: “From Richmond to the Blue Ridge: New Takes on Familiar Landscapes,” photography by guest artist Sanjay Suchak, is on display through Saturday. "Hawksbill Pottery: Scott and Vicki Supraner," ceramics by guest artists Scott and Vicki Supraner, goes on display Sunday through Nov. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
C’ville Arts: “Unmasked!” is the featured exhibition for October; look for masks and other works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson. "Roots and Wings," fabric collages by painter and printmaker Lori Jakubow, is November's featured exhibition; it begins on Sunday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
The Gallery at Studio IX: “Grow Plants, The End Is Near!” by Allyson Mellberg Taylor and Jeremy Taylor is on display through Nov. 6. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
***Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: “In the Current: A Group Show,” featuring works by renting and associate members of McGuffey Art Center, will be on display through Saturday by appointment only. For appointments, email media@mcguffeyartcenter.com. Selected works will be available to view on the website for people who do not feel comfortable attending in person. (434) 295-7973.
Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display Friday through Nov. 20. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
Revalation Vineyards: Art @ The Vineyard exhibition of paintings and photographs by Cecilia Schultz can be seen through Saturday. revalation vineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Contrasts” by Anne Slaughter on display through Nov. 15. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
