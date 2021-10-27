Exhibits for Oct. 28

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Arts Center in Orange: “Reflections” by Carlos Moore will be on view through Nov. 20. A Halloween experience will be presented from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday for children and those faint of heart; the version offered from 6 to 8 p.m. is not recommended for minors younger than 16. All minors must be accompanied by adults. artscenterinorange.com.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Dispatches from the Outpost,” Old World collections and contemporary pieces by Jennifer Almanza, can be seen in the Belmont Neighborhood Gallery through Sunday. To make an appointment, call (434) 218-2060 at least 24 hours in advance. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Music for the Eyes” by Felt Song Fiber felt-making artist Janice Stegall-Seibert will be featured through Sunday. “Joining Little Hands with Big Hands,” knitted puppets by Mary Whittlesey, fosters intergenerational play and bonding during November. First Friday event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: The next installment of the museum’s virtual “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit, which will be on view in October, recognizes Marlene Glascoe Ware. “When Women Use Their Power” can be seen online and in person through the end of December. The museum is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
The Center at Belvedere: “A New Rhythm,” a multimedia group exhibit by BozART Fine Art Collective members Randy Baskerville, Richard Bednar, Betty Brubach, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Judith Ely, Sara Gondwe, Anne de Latour Hopper, Julia Kindred, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger, Shirley Paul, Christine Rich and Juliette Swenson, remains on view through Dec. 31. Masks strongly recommended. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation: The Mildred W. Spicer Arts Fund is seeking applications through Sunday for its annual Mildred W. Spicer Arts Award, which celebrates the power of art and those who advocate for inclusive art opportunities within the local community. For nomination for and eligibility requirements, contact Sarah Blech at (434) 970-3264, blechs@charlottesville.org or Charlottesville Parks & Recreation Department, P.O. Box 911, Charlottesville, VA 22902. www.charlottesville.gov.
Chroma Projects: “Pandemonium: Postcards from the Edge” can be seen through Sunday at Vault Virginia. “J.M. Henry: The Land Between” opens Nov. 5 and runs through Nov. 26. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Masks are required at all times. Use Third Street Southeast entrance. chromaprojects.com. (434) 806-9667.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “A Colorful Mountain Life,” acrylic and oil paintings by Lori Leist, is on view through Sunday. “Clay As Canvas,” contemporary ceramics by Lynn Hilton Conyers, will be on display throughout November; a Meet the Artist event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 13. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozet artisan depot.com. (434) 205-4795.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Skyscraper Gothic,” “Everyone a Curator: The Langhorne Collection of 18th-Century Prints,” “Delicate Trades: British Porcelain, Global Collections,” “Solitude,” “Structure” and “Focus On: Sally Mann and Pamela Pecchio” are on view through Dec. 31. In keeping with UVa guidelines, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues in October with works by Mike Ryan, which will honor Music Resource Center. In November, works by Derrick Walker will honor Mutual Aid Store. studioix.co. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. (434) 242-0905.
James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.
Java Java Café: Art show by Christine Rich and Matalie Deane will remain on view through Sunday mataliedeane.com.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Robert Reed’s Charlottesville” will be on view through Dec. 31. jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/about/visit.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19, 2022. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation is opening a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.
McGuffey Art Center: “Makers Show” in the Smith Gallery, “Life Drawing” in the first-floor North and South galleries and “Abstracts” in the second-floor North and South galleries, all on view through Nov. 21. Masks are required. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: “smoke or shadow” by Jonah Tobias in the North Gallery and the Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery will be on view through Nov. 6. pvcc.edu.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane, Brita Lineburger, Christine Rich and Julia Kindred can be seen through Dec. 30 on the second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet.
Random Row Brewery: “Falling Up,” paintings by Judith Ely, can be seen Monday through Dec. 31 at 608 A Preston Ave.Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard presents photography by Lynn Gaffey through Sunday. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Second Street Gallery: “how strange it is to be anything at all” by Josh Dorman in the Main Gallery and “Dirty Mirror” by Dance Doyle and Caitlin McCormack in the Dové Gallery through Nov. 19. Masks are required in the gallery, and social distancing will be observed. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
The Stage at WTJU: “We Hope This Art Finds You Well,” an exhibition and community arts time capsule created by WTJU 01.1 FM, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative and UVa Music, is a micro-museum is located inside a renovated antique camper parked behind the radio station at 2244 Ivy Road. In-person exhibit will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through mid-November. Digital exhibition is at ArtFindsYouWell.org. arts.virginia.edu.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Unitarian Universalist Church: Online art exhibit featuring works by BozARTFine Art Collective members Zainab Haider, Juliette Swenson, Sara Gondwe, Judith Ely and Shirley Paul can be seen through Sunday All works are for sale; part of the sale proceeds benefits the church. uucharlottesville.org.
University of Virginia Health Arts Program: “Dreamscapes,” acrylic works by Beverly Goodrum, can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby through Jan. 6, 2022. Parking validated for 11th Street Parking Garage only. (434) 924-5527.
Woodberry Forest School: “Into the Light,” ninth annual Group Art Exhibition by 38 members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle, on view through Saturday in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center. Featured artists are Mary Allen and Carole Pivarnik. Off-campus visitors may attend between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. All who attend the exhibit and/or reception must be vaccinated and wear masks. woodberry.org. (540) 672-3900.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Signs of the Day” by Dean Dass can be seen through Dec. 21. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.