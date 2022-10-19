Exhibits for Oct. 20

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Unexpected Paradise” includes works by Diane Wilkin, Joan Dreicer, Christine Rich, Lorraine Momper, Michael McGurk, Lucy Kinsey, Julia Kindred and Carolyn Ratcliffe, all on view through Nov. 19. arts centerinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: New artists joining the gallery are painter and framer Mary Jane Dodge and glassblower Kenny Piper. La Sunflower products by Lynne Ross also are available. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. October hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by Matalie Deane on display through Nov. 15. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Fall Magic: Color, Form, Pattern and Design,” multimedia works by Judith N. Ligon and works in wood by Floyd E. “Pete” Johnson, October’s featured artists, can be seen throughout October. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Artworks by Linda Abbey, Susan Lang, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Chris Rich on display on the upper level through Oct. 31. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects.com. chroma projects.com.

The Connaughton Gallery at McIntire School of Commerce: “From Water and Wheels to Abstracted Ideals” by Eric Cross and Stan Sweeney can be seen through Dec. 9 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls on the East Lawn. Exhibition hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Inspirations and Creations” by October’s mother-and-son guest artists Alison Bachmann, a painter, and Chris Bachmann, a potter, can be seen through Oct. 31. crozetartisan depot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Wonderment,” a group art exhibition and sale, continues through Oct. 31 in the Gallery at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge. No reception is planned. Masks must be worn. Individuals and small groups are welcome. firnewfarmartist scircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” on view through Dec. 31. “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time” on view through Dec. 31. “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view through Feb. 12, 2023. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19, 2023. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Sage and Fire: An indigenous Visual Arts Exhibition” can be seen through Oct. 30. Look for April Branham’s acrylic paintings on stretched canvas and Carrie Pruitt’s photography and hand-woven beadwork. Both artists are members of the Monacan Indian Nation. Artist Talk and Happy Hour is planned for 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: “Art, Our View,” a multimedia show featuring oils, pastels and acrylics by Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, is on view through Nov. 30 at 700 Harris St, Suite 102. Reception planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Enter through the side door on Dave Avenue.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

Live Arts: “Rare Form,” abstract expressionist works in oils with hints of graffiti art by Kris Bowmaster, on view through Dec. 10. livearts.org.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “The Show of Shows,” an open-call show featuring area artists, can be seen in Purcell Art Gallery through Nov. 22. Floral reception of selected artworks and arrangements is from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28; free entry. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “Home Waters,” paintings and ceramics by Susan Willis Brodie, on display in the Smith Gallery through Oct. 30. “Lisa Macchi: Mindscapes, Landscapes and Insights” can be seen through Nov. 20 in the First-Floor Hallway North. “Do the Trees Speak Back to the Wind,” oils and acrylics by Lindsay Heider Diamond and encaustic works by Jeannine Regan, can be see through Nov. 20 in the First-Floor Hallway South. “Everything Paper,” a McGuffey Member Group Exhibition, will be in the Second-Floor Hallway through Nov. 20. “Harvest” is in the Associate Gallery through Nov. 20. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Piedmont Place: Multimedia show by BozART members Matalie Deane, Judith Ely, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Christine Rich and Juliette Swenson can be seen in the second-floor hallway and lounge area from11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Look for acrylics, watercolors, mixed-media works, oils and pastels. To purchase works, email ette.swenson47@gmail.com or (540) 280-2262.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Faculty Exhibition in the South Gallery and a retrospective of works from PVCC’s The Fall Line literary magazine in the North Gallery will remain on view through Nov. 5. Participating artists in the Annual Faculty Exhibition include Rebekah Wostrel, Rick Weaver, Jonah Tobias, Jeremy Taylor, Ed Miller, Aaron Miller, Lou Haney, Todd Free, Tom Clarkson and Fenella Belle. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Art for Life,” pastels by Joan Dreicer, can be seen through Oct. 31 as a fundraiser for the University of Virginia Cancer Center. Reception is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 14. 608 A Preston Ave.

Revalation Vineyards: Oil paintings by Richard Young can be seen through the end of October. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Mummers,” a solo exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Megan Marlatt, will be on view in the Main Gallery and “The Ceremony of Innocence,” a solo exhibition by Deirdre Sullivan-Beeman, will be on view in the Dové Gallery through Nov. 18. Proposals for solo or group exhibitions for Season 50 (fall 2023 to summer 2024) are being accepted for consideration from artists and independent curators by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Complete guidelines available at static1.squarespace.com. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Student Health and Wellness Center: “The Cleopatra Project: Poisonous and Venomous Animals in Virginia,” a Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle group multimedia art and educational exhibition, is on view through Oct. 31. Includes selected art from “The Socrates Project: Poisonous Plants in Virginia.” Exhibition is a collaboration among Virginia Master Naturalists program, the Division of Medical Toxicology — Department of Emergency Medicine at UVa School of Medicine and UVa Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center. Level 1 at 550 Brandon Ave.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “Lena Murray and Juliya Ivanilova. Paintings. Oils and Watercolors” will be on display through Thursday in Baker Gallery at Walker Fine Arts Center. Viewing hours for off-campus visitors are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. (540) 672-3900.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Bright Lines: David Summers” will be on view through Oct. 30. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.