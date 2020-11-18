Exhibits for Nov. 19

Art Events
» Prancing Pony Pottery: Open house and sale featuring yarn bowls, coiled baskets and wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Anna Marie Torre Wright’s studio at 20370 Fields Mill Road in Richardsville. Masks are required; hand sanitizer will be available. Occupancy may be limited. prancingponypottery.com. (540) 399-1964.
» Les Yeux du Monde: Opening celebration for “Inhabited Light” by Annie Harris Massie is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; entry will be timed to maintain proper physical distancing. 841 Wolf Trap Road. Make reservations at LYDMGallery@gmail.com or (434) 882-2620.
Online Event
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection: “Like a Wrecking Ball: Using Art and Humor to Confront Racist Statues in Australia and the U.S.A.,” a webinar, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday. Aboriginal Australian artist Tony Albert and Native American artist Nicholas Galanin will discuss the power of art and humor with moderator Jalane Schmidt. Registration required at kluge-ruhe.org. (434) 344-0234.
Exhibitions» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Hawksbill Pottery: Scott and Vicki Supraner,” ceramics by guest artists Scott and Vicki Supraner, on display through Nov. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
» C’ville Arts: “Roots and Wings,” fabric collages by painter and printmaker Lori Jakubow, is November’s featured exhibition. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Once Again to See the Stars” by Michelle Gagliano and Stuart Gunter remains on display through Dec. 4. Artist Talk and Visual Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 3. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: Holiday Show and Shop begins Saturday online and in the galleries. Runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31. No appointments needed. 201 Second St. NW. mcguffeyartcenter.com. (434) 295-7973.
» Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
» Prancing Pony Pottery: Open house and sale featuring yarn bowls, coiled baskets and wheel-thrown and hand-built stoneware is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the production studio of Anna Marie Torre Wright at 20370 Fields Mill Road in Richardsville. Masks are required; hand sanitizer will be available. Occupancy may be limited. prancingponypottery.com. (540) 399-1964.
» The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display through Friday. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
» Revalation Vineyards: Art @ the Vineyard presents works by painter Kimberly Engle through Dec. 31. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Photography exhibition by Charlottesville Camera Club can be seen through Dec. 7 in the second- and third-floor lobbies. cvillecameraclub.org. (434) 977-7377.
» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: Red Flower Lake Multimedia Experience available online at torosiete.museum.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “Inhabited Light” by Annie Harris Massie on display Saturday through Dec. 31. Opening celebration is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday; entry will be timed to maintain proper physical distancing. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!