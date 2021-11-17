Exhibits for Nov. 18

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19, 2022. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.