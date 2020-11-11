Exhibits for Nov. 12

Art Event
» Art Unlocked: Fundraiser to benefit Arts Center in Orange, Beverley Street Studio, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Crozet Arts, McGuffey Arts Center, Shenandoah Valley Arts Center and Staunton Augusta Art Center is planned for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at McGuffey Art Center with guest auctioneer Sebastian Clarke and performances by Wild Common and Lillie Williams. $500; $200 for remote bidding and delivered Tavola meal; $25 for call-in bidding ticket. art unlocked.org. (434) 295-7973.
Online Event
» “The Art in Life: Food”: The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia and Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection of UVa will explore food as art and craft at 7 p.m. Thursday. Register for the webinar at virginia.zoom.us. Information: uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
Exhibitions
» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Hawksbill Pottery: Scott and Vicki Supraner,” ceramics by guest artists Scott and Vicki Supraner, on display through Nov. 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road. (434) 205-4795.
» C’ville Arts: “Roots and Wings,” fabric collages by painter and printmaker Lori Jakubow, is November’s featured exhibition. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Once Again to See the Stars” by Michelle Gagliano and Stuart Gunter remains on display through Dec. 4. Artist Talk and Visual Happy Hour is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 3. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: “Art Unlocked” artworks on display for fundraiser to benefit Arts Center in Orange, Beverley Street Studio, The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, Crozet Arts, McGuffey Arts Center, Shenandoah Valley Arts Center and Staunton Augusta Art Center. Fundraising event is planned for Saturday. artunlocked.org. (434) 295-7973.
» Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
» The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display Friday through Nov. 20. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
» Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Photography exhibition by Charlottesville Camera Club can be seen through Dec. 7 in the second- and third-floor lobbies. cvillecameraclub.org. (434) 977-7377.
» Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: Red Flower Lake Multimedia Experience available online at torosiete.museum.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “Contrasts” by Anne Slaughter on display through Sunday. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.
