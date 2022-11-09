Exhibits for Nov. 10

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: Fishbowl 2022 will be presented from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday on Landon Lane in Orange in celebration of the center’s 25th anniversary. “Unexpected Paradise” includes works by Diane Wilkin, Joan Dreicer, Christine Rich, Lorraine Momper, Michael McGurk, Lucy Kinsey, Julia Kindred and Carolyn Ratcliffe, all on view through Nov. 19. arts centerinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: New artists joining the gallery are painter and framer Mary Jane Dodge and glassblower Kenny Piper. La Sunflower products by Lynne Ross also are available. “The Art of the Chair” by Brita Lineburger and Joe Sheridan will open with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 18. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by Matalie Deane on display through Tuesday. Works by Theodore Drake will be on view from Nov. 23 to Jan. 3, 2023. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Walks with Color” by November’s featured artist, ceramic artist Trina Player, can be seen throughout the month. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Inaugural Small Works Open Exhibit will be on view during regular business hours through Dec. 19. Artists include Linda Abbey, Klaus Anselm, Blair Barbour, Terry Coffey, Meredith Bennett, Matalie Deane, Catharine Denby, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Barbara Dowling, Judith Ely, Bryan Trent Fair, Candida Franklin, Joan Griffin, Sara Gondwe, Anne DelaTour Hopper, Katie Hutter, Frannie Joseph, Julia Kindred, Donna Koutrakos, Brita Lineburger, Susan Landes, Michael McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Linda Nacamulli, Melonie McDaniel Napier, Carolyn O’Hara, Susan Patrick, Carolyn Ratcliffe, Donna Manfredi Redmond, David Reynaud, Christine Rich, Jane Skafte, Kate Spencer, Susan Trimble and Diane Wilkin. https://the centercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Listen,” paintings by Aggie Zed, can be seen through Dec. 17. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma proj ects.com. chroma projects.com.

The Connaughton Gallery at McIntire School of Commerce: “From Water and Wheels to Abstracted Ideals” by Eric Cross and Stan Sweeney can be seen through Dec. 9 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls on the East Lawn. Exhibition hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed weekends.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Small Graces” by photographer Bill Mauzy, November’s Guest Artist, can be seen through Nov. 30. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: firnew farmartist scircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” on view through Dec. 31. “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time” on view through Dec. 31. “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view through Feb. 12, 2023. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19, 2023. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Samari Jones: About Face: Part 1 Siren Eyes” will be on view through Nov. 27. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. Nov. 17. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Inbio Technologies: “Art, Our View,” a multimedia show featuring oils, pastels and acrylics by Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, is on view through Nov. 30 at 700 Harris St, Suite 102. Reception planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 30. Enter through the side door on Dave Avenue.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

Live Arts: “Rare Form,” abstract expressionist works in oils with hints of graffiti art by Kris Bowmaster, on view through Dec. 10. livearts.org.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “The Show of Shows,” an open-call show featuring area artists, can be seen in Purcell Art Gallery through Nov. 22. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Tonkins’ First Art Exhibition,” watercolors by Patricia Tonkins Hodson, will be on view through Nov. 27. Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “Visions of the Rainforest,” mixed-media paintings on canvas or panel by Dominique Astruc Anderson, can be seen in the Smith Gallery through Nov. 20. “Lisa Macchi: Mindscapes, Landscapes and Insights” can be seen through Nov. 20 in the First-Floor Hallway North. “Do the Trees Speak Back to the Wind,” oils and acrylics by Lindsay Heider Diamond and encaustic works by Jeannine Regan, can be see through Nov. 20 in the First-Floor Hallway South. “Everything Paper,” a McGuffey Member Group Exhibition, will be in the Second-Floor Hallway through Nov. 20. “Dreams” is in the Associate Gallery through Nov. 20. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Northside Library: Terry Coffey’s art can be seen in the Quiet Room from Tuesday through Dec. 30. jmrl.org.

Piedmont Place: Multimedia show by BozART members Matalie Deane, Judith Ely, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Christine Rich and Juliette Swenson can be seen in the second-floor hallway and lounge area from11 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays. Look for acrylics, watercolors, mixed-media works, oils and pastels. To purchase works, email ette.swenson47@gmail.com or (540) 280-2262.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Diego Sanchez + Mary Scurlock: Conversations” is on view through Dec. 11. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Three Decades” by Ellen Moore Osborne can be seen throughout November and December. www.TrinityArts.com. randomrow.com.

Revalation Vineyards: 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Mummers,” a solo exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Megan Marlatt, will be on view in the Main Gallery and “The Ceremony of Innocence,” a solo exhibition by Deirdre Sullivan-Beeman, will be on view in the Dové Gallery through Nov. 18. Proposals for solo or group exhibitions for Season 50 (fall 2023 to summer 2024) are being accepted for consideration from artists and independent curators by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Complete guidelines available at static1.squarespace.com. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: November’s exhibit is “Paintings — Made in the Dark” by Tom Manto. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Richard Crozier & David Hawkins: Perspectives on Place” can be seen Nov. 18 through Dec. 22. Opening event with the artists is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.