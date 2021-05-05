Exhibits for May 6

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@daily progress.com.
ExhibitionsThe Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June with artist Laurie Gundersen on hand. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Cluster of Healing: Learning from Our Neighbors,” a collaborative installation by Savannah Palacios and Abreale Hopkins with curatorial assistance from Jeanremi Varella, will be visible through the gallery windows starting 5:30 p.m. Friday. It is the second exhibition in the Transfer Curation Series. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts: “We See You,” art by Genevieve Story, will be on display throughout May. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
The Center: Works by Frank Walker on the first floor and works by Susan Patrick, Terry Coffey, Karla Berger and Jean Sampson on the second floor are on display through May 31 at 540 Belvedere Blvd. Art may be seen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Face masks are required. (434) 974-7756.
Chroma Projects: “Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” is at Vault Virginia with works by Susanne Arnold, Ros Casey, Leigh Anne Chambers, Michelle Gagliano, Kathryn Henry-Choisser, Jennifer Esser, Sherrie Hunt, Susan Jamison, Julie Madden, Aidyn Mills, Amie Oliver, Beatrix Ost, Linda Wachtmeister, Laura Wooten, Aggie Zed and Chuxin Zhang. Look for additional “Persephone Ascending” art in storefronts at Water Street Studios by Renee Balfour, C’Ville Magazine by Bolanle Adeboye, SilverChair by Barbara MacCallum, Act 2 Books by Rose Guterbock, My Dance Shoppe by Megan Hillary, Uplift Thrift by Nina Burke and ReThreads by Dawn Hansen and Ann Ray. chromaprojects.com.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Ceramics by Ruchi Gupta and watercolor paintings by John Russell are on display during May. Meet the Artist events will welcome Gupta from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Russell from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.
The Gallery at Studio IX: “Mala Leche: In Celebration of Community” by Feminist Union of C’ville Creatives will be on display through Friday. “Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” will run Friday through May 30 with art by Polly Breckenridge, Rose Guterbock, Sri Kodakalla, Mary Michaela Murray, Akemi Ohira, Amie Oliver, Alexandria Searls and Allyson Mellberg Taylor; an opening reception is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, and an Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. May 27. studioix.co.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Charlottesville Collects African American Art,” works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Whitfield Lovell, Jonathan Green and other artists from local private collections, will be on display through May 19. Free tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27 and is available on the website as Kluge-Ruhe’s first virtual exhibition. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: New exhibitions can be seen through May 28. In the Smith Gallery: “Barbara Shenefield Communicating the Climate Crisis”/”Revisiting the New Deal: Posters by Barbara Shenefield.” In the Hallway Galleries: “Journeys in Watercolor,” Lee Anne F. Geiger; “Girls I Know,” Sophie Gibson; “Layer Upon Layer,” Carol Grant; “Winter + Spring,” Aaron Farrington. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Julia Kindred, Matalie Deane, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson and Joan Dreicer are on display through July 13. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: “Solla World,” a participatory exhibition, on display in PVCC North Gallery through May 22. Visitors may post their own poetry, quotes, artwork, photos or other memorials to “The Hailing and Wailing Wall for Beryl” in honor of art professor, gallery director and Visual and Performing Arts chair Beryl Solla, who died Feb. 19. Donations are being accepted for the Beryl Solla Scholarship Fund, with the goal of presenting the first scholarship this fall. pvcc.edu.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present paintings by Anna Marie DeMio Dowen through June 30. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Second Street Gallery: “Andy Mister: Drawn Out” can be seen in the Main Gallery through May 21. Free, socially distanced appointments available. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Les Yeux du Monde: “The Disciple” by Russ Warren can be seen through May 16. An art discussion is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. “Evergreen” by Susan McAlister will open May 22. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
Online Exhibition
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.