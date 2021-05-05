Exhibits for May 6

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@daily progress.com.

ExhibitionsThe Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June with artist Laurie Gundersen on hand. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Cluster of Healing: Learning from Our Neighbors,” a collaborative installation by Savannah Palacios and Abreale Hopkins with curatorial assistance from Jeanremi Varella, will be visible through the gallery windows starting 5:30 p.m. Friday. It is the second exhibition in the Transfer Curation Series. thebridgepai.org.

C’ville Arts: “We See You,” art by Genevieve Story, will be on display throughout May. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.