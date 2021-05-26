Exhibits for May 27

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June with artist Laurie Gundersen on hand. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Cluster of Healing: Learning from Our Neighbors,” a collaborative installation by Savannah Palacios and Abreale Hopkins with curatorial assistance from Jeanremi Varella, is visible through the gallery windows starting 5:30 p.m. Friday. It is the second exhibition in the Transfer Curation Series. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts: “We See You,” art by Genevieve Story, will be on display through Monday. “It’s All in the Open Air,” en plein air paintings by Meg West, will be on display during June. West will be at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. June 4 for the return of First Fridays; masks will be required, and there will be no refreshments. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
The Center: Works by Frank Walker on the first floor and works by Susan Patrick, Terry Coffey, Karla Berger and Jean Sampson on the second floor are on display through Monday at 540 Belvedere Blvd. Art may be seen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Face masks are required. (434) 974-7756.
Chroma Projects: “Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” is at Vault Virginia through Sunday with works by Susanne Arnold, Ros Casey, Leigh Anne Chambers, Michelle Gagliano, Kathryn Henry-Choisser, Jennifer Esser, Sherrie Hunt, Susan Jamison, Julie Madden, Aidyn Mills, Amie Oliver, Beatrix Ost, Linda Wachtmeister, Laura Wooten, Aggie Zed and Chuxin Zhang. Look for additional “Persephone Ascending” art in storefronts at Water Street Studios by Renee Balfour, C’Ville Magazine by Bolanle Adeboye, SilverChair by Barbara MacCallum, Act 2 Books by Rose Guterbock, My Dance Shoppe by Megan Hillary, Uplift Thrift by Nina Burke and ReThreads by Dawn Hansen and Ann Ray. chromaprojects.com.
Crozet Artisan Depot: Ceramics by Ruchi Gupta and watercolor paintings by John Russell are on display through Monday. “Results of a Challenge,” jewelry by Robert Turner, and “Blossoming Brushstrokes,” paintings by Trisha Thompson, can be seen Tuesday through June 30. Thompson will be on hand for a Meet the Artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. June 12 for Second Saturday Crozet. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.
The Gallery at Studio IX: “Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” will run through May 30 with art by Polly Breckenridge, Rose Guterbock, Sri Kodakalla, Mary Michaela Murray, Akemi Ohira, Amie Oliver, Alexandria Searls and Allyson Mellberg Taylor; an Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. May 27. studioix.co.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27 and is available on the website as Kluge-Ruhe’s first virtual exhibition. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: Current exhibitions can be seen through Friday. In the Smith Gallery: “Barbara Shenefield Communicating the Climate Crisis”/”Revisiting the New Deal: Posters by Barbara Shenefield.” In the Hallway Galleries: “Journeys in Watercolor,” Lee Anne F. Geiger; “Girls I Know,” Sophie Gibson; “Layer Upon Layer,” Carol Grant; “Winter + Spring,” Aaron Farrington. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Julia Kindred, Matalie Deane, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson and Joan Dreicer are on display through July 13. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition will be on display through Aug. 26. Look for paintings, drawings, ceramics, digital illustrations and other works by more than 40 student artists. pvcc.edu.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present paintings by Anna Marie DeMio Dowen through June 30. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Second Street Gallery: “Sharon Shapiro: Social Fabric” can be seen June 4 to July 23; the gallery will be open from noon to 7 p.m. June 4, and safe, limited appointments will be available. Shapiro will be on hand to speak about her work from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. June 4. Free, socially distanced appointments available. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Les Yeux du Monde: Susan McAlister: Evergreen” will be on display through Aug. 15. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
University of Virginia Health System Arts Committee: Call for submissions is welcoming entries for rotating art exhibit in the UVa Hospital Lobby from Sunday through July 30. Subject matter must be positive, uplifting or calming, and suitable for all ages in a healing environment. Nudity and religious symbols are not permitted. Wall art in oils, acrylic, pastels and mixed media will be considered; fiber and textile art will not. Send a brief bio and flash drive of six to 10 examples of work as digital images in jpeg format to Gloria Smith, Arts Program Liaison, Box 800544, UVa Health, Charlottesville, VA 22908. (434) 924-5527.