Exhibits for May 19

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: Inaugural Meet & Greet for the Gateways to Orange Mural Project featuring artist Rick Nickel will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Nosotros” (us, we) by Kris Bowmaster and Chicho Lorenzo is on display throughout May. thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Second Chances Are Here,” works by clockmaker and upcycling artist Allan Young, on display throughout May. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Group exhibit of paintings by Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred can be seen on the second floor and a solo exhibit of paintings by Michael McGurk will be on the first floor through June 30. thecentercville.org.

Chroma Projects: “Kim Boggs: High Wire” can be seen through May 27. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Masks are required inside the micro gallery. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Shots from the Shenandoah” by photographer Erin Harrigan of Staunton, the guest artist for May, can be seen through May 31. A Meet the Artist Event is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday. crozetartisandepot.com.

Crozet Library: Art & Psychology lecture by abstract artist Novi Beerens and psychologist Joseph from HumbleUmedia is at 2 p.m. Saturday. Free. “Colors of Transformation” art exhibition can be seen through June 4.

Cunningham Creek Winery: “Celebrating Creation in Paint,” works by Linda Bethke and Nance Stamper, can be seen through July 10. Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 3304 Ruritan Lake Road in Palmyra. (434) 207-3907.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Open Window: Emilio Sanchez on Paper” is on view through June 20. “Structures” can be seen through June 1. “Alternative Futures,” a series of video works on view through July 24, features “Solution” by Cassils through June 19. “Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts” on view through July 24. “Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection” can be seen through July 24. “Focus On: Laura Aguilar” on view through June 19. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series will present “Tobiah Mundt: Wander and Bloom” through May 29. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Knit at the Museum returns from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Different Strokes” by Ruth Lefko and Ron Campbell can be seen through Friday. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “There Is Beauty in Color,” works by Sara Gondwe in melted crayon, acrylics, nail polish, sticks and other found items, on display through May 29. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Shows on view through May 29 include “Wonderful World” by Judy McLeod in the First-Floor Gallery; “Weaving Through Time” by Klaus Anselm and Joan Griffin in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Water Works” group show in the Second-Floor Gallery by Peter Allen, Robin Braun, Polly Breckenridge, Roz Casey, Ann Cheeks, Lindsay Diamond, Zoe Edgecomb, Judith Ely, Margaret Embree, Giselle Gautreau, L. Ann Geiger, Michelle Geiger, Carol Grant, Laura Lee Gulledge, Jill Jensen, Lisa Macchi, Logan MacKethan, Karen Pape, Susan Patrick, Charles Peale and Jane Skafte; and the Associate Show, “Gastronomy,” in the Associates Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: “2 Plein Air Painters,” works by V-Anne Evans and Lee Christmas Halstead, can be seen through June 13 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls. Masks are no longer required.

Piedmont Place: “A Little Bit of This and That,” on view through June, includes works by Juliette Swenson, Richard Bednar, Matalie Deane, TJ Drake, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore-Osborne of BozART Fine Art Collective. piedmontplacecrozet.com

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9 in the North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Do You See What I See” by Tenley Beazley can be seen through May 29. Closing reception scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. May 29. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by G.M. Grant on view through the end of June. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier,” pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Community Lost & Found,” a solo exhibition by Christina Flowers, will be on view through May 27 in the Dové Gallery. “Pathways,” a solo exhibition by Francisco Donoso, will continue in the Main Gallery throughout May. Applications will be accepted from artists wishing to participate in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” through June 19. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Vault Virginia: “The Memories Won’t Fade Away,” a special exhibition of works by University of Virginia alumnae Lauchlan Davis, Lucy “Clare” Spooner and Brittany Fan, can be seen through July 15 in Guild Gallery at Vault Virginia. https://revart.co/events/.

Visible Records: “Future/Elsewhere: Dreams Are Transitory Things” by dana washington-queen is on display. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “Into the Light,” featuring works by BozART Fine Art Collective members Anne Hopper, Christine Rich, Andy Stafford, Carolyn Ratcliffe, Julia Lesnichy, Randy Baskerville, Brita Lineburger, Sara Gondwe, Judith Ely, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer and Julia Kindred, can be seen in the Baker Gallery through June 5. Reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. woodberry.org.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Rosemarie Fiore + Ana Rendich: Modern Alchemy” is on display through June 26. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.