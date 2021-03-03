Exhibits for March 4

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@daily progress.com.

Exhibitions

» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Miscegenation” by LaRissa Rogers opens Friday in the large windows of the community art gallery. Exhibition runs through March and concludes with a performance piece, “My Body is the Architecture of My Every Ancestor,” at 7 p.m. March 26, which also can be viewed through the gallery windows. thebridgepai.org.

» C’ville Arts: “Rhythms and Rituals,” featuring works by Deb Booth, Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity, is on display throughout March. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Chasing the Light,” photography by Cass Girvin, will run through April 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.