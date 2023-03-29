Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Paths and Roads” by Julia Kindred can be seen through April 24. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Art is Good Therapy and Good Therapy is an Art,” works by Innisfree Village, on display through Friday. "Gourd Art" by Vyvyan Rundgren, April's featured artist, will be on view during April; she will be there for a First Fridays reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 7. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Central Library: “A Retrospective in Calligraphy” by Terry M. Coffey, “a celebration of words to delight, soothe and inspire,” is on view through May 15. www,jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Chroma Projects: “Karen Duncan Pape: The Deep Heart’s Core,” recent photographic explorations capturing the spirit of Ireland, is on view in Chroma’s Micro Gallery on the main floor of Vault Virginia through Friday and “Tom Chambers and Fax Ayres: Everything is Extraordinary,” a photography exhibition, remains on display in the Great Hall. A Lunchtime Gallery Talk with Pape and Ayers is set for noon Friday. "Pam Black: Architecture of the Field Redux" will be on view from April 7 to 28; a First Fridays reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 7. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: The Blair Family Woodcraft show, “Nature’s Canvas,” can be seen through Friday. April's guest artists will be Karla Murphy of Barboursville, a botanical artist who works with pressed flowers and plants, and Michelle Nevarr of Crozet, whose show," Gypsy Soul Jewels," includes her sterling silver and aluminum creations with glass beads and natural stones. A Meet the Artist Event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. April 8. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: firnew farmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. Look for an upcoming artist talk by Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: "A Moment to Exhale," a group photography exhibition presented by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, will be on view from April 7 to 30, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. April 7 and an Artist Talk & Happy Hour at 5 p.m. April 20. Look for photographs by Benita Mayo, Kori Price and Derrick J. Walker. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” through June 23. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, is on view through March 3, 2024. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to The Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: “Vineyards and Springtime,” acrylic, pastel and oil paintings by Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, will be on view through May 28. A reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 28. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “Critical Lines,” works by Andrea Ruedy Trimble, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Blackity Black Black” by Charlottesville Black Arts Collective in the First-Floor and Second-Floor Hallway Galleries; Fralin Little Museum of Art at McGuffey features “Deeper Meaning” by Misty Mayn; and “Floral” in the Associate Gallery, all through Sunday. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

McIntire Connaughton Gallery: "Healing Nature," works in acrylic on canvas and oil on canvas by Henry Wingate and Rick Morrow, will be on view through June 15 on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls. Public parking isavailable in the Central Grounds Parking Garage.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Random Row Brewery: “Spring,” oils and watermedia by Terry M. Coffey and pastels and oils by Carolyn Ratcliffe can be seen through April 30. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “Farm Life: Oil Paintings by Randy Baskerville” will be on view through May 3. (540) 469-0703.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlottesville: "Developing," works by Levonne Yountz, can be seen through April. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Hospital: “Serenity,” photographs by Emily Allred, is on view through May 3 in the lobby.

Woodberry Forest School: “Elizabeth, Phillip & Martin Geiger: Paintings,” oils on canvas, can be seen through April 6 in Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center. Reception is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 23. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Russ Warren: The Denial of Death” will be on view through April 30. Luncheon and talk with Warren will begin at 12:30 p.m. April 16. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.