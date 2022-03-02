Exhibits for March 3

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Desegregation in Orange County Schools: A Historical Exhibition Presented by Orange County African American Historical Society” is on view through March 11. artscenter inorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

Atlas Coffee: Kris Bowmaster and Nat Rogers will present a joint exhibition throughout March. 2206 Fontaine Ave Extended. atlascoffeecville.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Functional Woodworking by Alex Pettigrew,” focusing on functional and decorative home and office accessories crafted by hand from local woods, will be the featured exhibition in March; an opening First Fridays reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: “The Black and White Exhibit,” including 45 works by 16 artists, will be on view from Friday to April 27, with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. thecentercville.org.

Chroma Projects: “Stillness: Ana Marie Lidell & Fran Smith” can be seen during March; an opening First Fridays reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects.com. chroma projects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: Two Guest Artist shows will be featured during March; look for works by paper artist Cyndi Mylynne of Palmyra and potter Wendy Werstlein of Floyd. A Meet the Artist event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. March 12. crozetartisandepot.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Open Window: Emilio Sanchez on Paper” is on view through June 20. “Nostalgia U.S.A” has reopened and remains on view through March 20. “Structures” can be seen through June 1. “Alternative Futures,” a series of video works on view through July 24, features “Breaking News” by Alicia Grullon through March 20. “Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts” on view through July 24. “Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection” can be seen through July 24. “Focus On: Laura Aguilar” on view through June 19. In keeping with UVa guidelines, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: Prolyfyck Exhibition Series will feature “We Are Our Ancestors’ Wildest Dreams,” works by Charlottesville Black Arts Collective members Derrick J. Waller, Kweisi Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Benita Mayo, Leslie Lillard and Kori Price, from Friday through March 27. A run to benefit The Haven is scheduled for 6 a.m. Friday at Jefferson School City Center. The Haven also will benefit from art sales. Artist Talk and Happy Hour will begin at 5 p.m. March 24. Kristen Finn will be featured in April. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will open the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, on March 17 and continue it through Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

McGuffey Art Center: “Waxing Poetic: Encaustic Art” in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, “Presenting BozART Fine Art Collective” on the first floor and “Roberto Kamide” on the second floor through March 27. First Fridays reception planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Applications from artists wishing to participate in the Incubator Studio Residency Program will be accepted through March 26. mcguffey artcenter.com.

Mountain Light Retreat: “The Way,” a series of prints by Janet McKenzie, can be seen Saturday and again March 19 and 26 and April 2, 7, 15 and 16. For times and details, email info@mountainlightretreatva.com.

Piedmont Place: Photography, oils, pastels and mixed-media works by BozART members Randy Baskerville, Sara Gondwe, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger and Andy Stafford can be seen in the second-floor hallway at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet through April 5. The next exhibit, to be on view through June, will include works by Juliette Swenson, Richard Bednar, Matalie Deane, TJ Drake, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore Osborne. piedmontplacecrozet.com

Piedmont Virginia Community College: “These Memories Can’t Wait: Beryl Solla” will be on display through March 26 in the PVCC Gallery’s North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Compositions in Blue: Cyanotypes” by Mary Holland and “Eden” by Priscilla Whitlock can be seen through March 27. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Old and New,” oil landscapes by Julia Kindred, can be seen through April 28 at 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “Ethereal,” featuring images by 14 Charlottesville Camera Club members, on view through April 30. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Student Sketches, Paintings, Projects, Pixels,” pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Stuart Robertson: A Suh Wi Dweet” will be in the Main Gallery and “Marley Nichelle: Ghana to Gullah” in the Dové Gallery through March 25. Applications will be accepted from artists wishing to participate in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” through June 19. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Health Arts Program: “Through Our Eyes,” a juried collection of photographs by Charlottesville Camera Club members, can be seen through Thursday in the Main Lobby of University of Virginia Hospital. cvillecameraclub.org.

Vault Virginia: “Nature, Us and the Future — A Group Exhibition with Female Perspectives” will remain on view through April 15. Works by Christen Yates, Judith Ely, Karen Rosasco, Lesli Devito, Phyllis Koch-Sheras and Susan Patrick will be featured. 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Visible Records: “On the Palette of Scarlet,” an exhibition of photographs by Fumi Ishino, will run through April 15. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: Open for individual and corporate consulting by appointment through Monday. “Turn on the Light!: A Memorial Show in Honor of Lyn Bolen Warren” can be seen Saturday to April 30; an opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.