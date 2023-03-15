Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “The Burden of Invisibility,” a multidisciplinary, autobiographical exhibition by Veronica Jackson, runs through March 25. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarn swallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: “Paths and Roads” by Julia Kindred can be seen through April 24. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Art is Good Therapy and Good Therapy is an Art,” works by Innisfree Village, on display during March. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Karen Duncan Pape: The Deep Heart’s Core,” recent photographic explorations capturing the spirit of Ireland, is on view in Chroma’s Micro Gallery on the main floor of Vault Virginia through March 31 and “Tom Chambers and Fax Ayres: Everything is Extraordinary,” a photography exhibition, is on display in the Great Hall throughout March. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: Erin and Gordon Blair of Williamsburg are guest artists for March, The Blair Family Woodcraft show, “Nature’s Canvas,” can be seen through March 31. A Meet the Artist Event is set for 1 to 3p.m. Saturday. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: firnew farmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through Sunday. Look for upcoming artist talks by Sarah Maple at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Cara Romero at a later date. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: “Neither Here Nor There,” photography by Monica Pedynkowski, runs through March 26. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” through June 23. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Opening reception for “Performing Country,” an exhibition of never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to The Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring watercolors by new gallery chair Barbara Powderly and wearable art by gallery show manager Heather Mechler-Fickes, is on view through March 24. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard and Winery: “Vineyards and Springtime,” acrylic, pastel and oil paintings by Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred, will be on view through May 28. A reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. April 28. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “Critical Lines,” works by Andrea Ruedy Trimble, in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; “Blackity Black Black” by Charlottesville Black Arts Collective in the First-Floor and Second-Floor Hallway Galleries; Fralin Little Museum of Art at McGuffey features “Deeper Meaning” by Misty Mayn; and “Floral” in the Associate Gallery, all through April 2. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Northside Library: Works by Brita Lineburger and Shirley Paul will be in the Quiet Room through March 25. jmrl.org. (434) 973-7893.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: “Black Joy Is: Ferocious, Fearless, Forever, Female, For Me” will run through March 25 in the PVCC Gallery. Curator Veronica Jackson will present a lecture, "A Constellation of Blackness: Rendering Invisibility, Hypervisibility, Devaluation and Triumph" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Artists include painters Tori Cherry, Bolanle Adeboye and Somé Lewis; photographers Kori Price and Benita Mayo; mixed-media artists IBe’ Crawley and Tobiah Mundt; and Zoe Charlton and Veronica Jackson. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Random Row Brewery: “Spring,” oils and watermedia by Terry M. Coffey and pastels and oils by Carolyn Ratcliffe can be seen through April 30. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: “Farm Life: Oil Paintings by Randy Baskerville” will be on view through May 3. (540) 469-0703.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Charlottesville: Works by Christine Rich, Joan Dreicer and Brita Lineburger can be seen through Monday. Hours: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Hospital: "Serenity," photographs by Emily Allred, is on view through May 3 in the lobby.

Woodberry Forest School: “Elizabeth, Phillip & Martin Geiger: Paintings,” oils on canvas, can be seen through April 6 in Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center. Reception is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 23. www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Russ Warren: The Denial of Death” will be on view through April 30. Luncheon and talk with Warren will begin at 12:30 p.m. April 16. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2622.