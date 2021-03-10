Exhibits for March 11

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@daily progress.com.
Exhibitions
» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Miscegenation” by LaRissa Rogers can be seen in the large windows of the community art gallery through March and concludes with a performance piece, “My Body is the Architecture of My Every Ancestor,” at 7 p.m. March 26, which also can be viewed through the gallery windows. thebridgepai.org.
» C’ville Arts: “Rhythms and Rituals,” featuring works by Deb Booth, Nan Rothwell and Becky Garrity, is on display throughout March. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» Crozet Artisan Depot: “Chasing the Light,” photography by Cass Girvin, will run through April 30. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.
» Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “Close to Home,” a virtual exhibition of works by Larry Peterson, is in the Baker Gallery at the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School and can be seen online from Monday through April 25 at firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/. As a result of pandemic regulations, the exhibition may not be viewed in person by off-campus visitors. All artwork is for sale. firnewfarmartistscircle.com.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Yellow Ochre, Red Clay,” new watercolor paintings by Laura Josephine Snyder, will be on display through April 2. An Artist Talk and Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. March 25. studioix.co.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Charlottesville Collects African American Art,” works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Whitfield Lovell, Jonathan Green and other artists from local private collections, will be on display through May 19. Free tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritage center.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: “Water: The Agony and Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” multimedia exhibition curated by The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, is on display through March 28. Look for works by Bolanle Adeboye, Tronja Anglero, Janee Bradford (Marley Nichelle), Sahara Clemons, Ellis Finney, Larry D. Giles, Clinton Helms, Maleik Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Dena Jennings, Jae Johnson, Leslie Lillard, Benita Mayo, Jackie Merritt, Richard “Kweisi” Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Adrienne Oliver, Kori Price, Dorothy Marie Rice, Darrell Rose, Amdane Sanda, Benford D. Stellmacher Jr., Derrick J. Waller, Lillie Williams and Michael E. Williams. Virtual Artist Talk is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Photography Portrait Series with Kori Price, an in-person event, is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Virtual Prose Reading with Adrienne Oliver begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Virtual Poetry Reading with Larry D. Giles starts at 2 p.m. March 21. Short-film screening and director Q&A with Ellis Finney is at 4 p.m. March 27. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Nichols Gallery: “Sketches: Paintings and Prints,” featuring works by John Hancock, Akemi Ohira, Maruta Racenis and other artists, remains on display in March. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
» Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Betty Brubach, Juliette Swenson, Joan Dreicer, Craig Lineburger, Brita Lineburger, Sara Gondwe, Randy Baskerville and Anne Hopper, can be seen through April 12. All works are for sale. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgal lery@gmail.com.
» Quirk Hotel Charlottesville: “The Generosity of Gardeners,” pressed and preserved plant specimen art by Anne Blackwell Thompson, is on display through March 28. quirkgallery.com.
» Random Row Brewery: “Reawakening,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen through April 30. 608 Preston Ave. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present works by photographer Pamela Morris through the end of April. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» Second Street Gallery: “Leigh Suggs: Hurry Slowly” can be seen by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through March 26 in the Main Gallery. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
» Silverchair: “Say Their Names” by Laura Lee Gulledge, 12 portraits in India ink on cardboard, are on display in the windows at 316 E. Main St. through March. lauraleegulledge@gmail.com.
» UVa Health Arts Program: “Positive Waves for COVID Days” by Matalie Deane can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobbythrough April 29. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. Parking validation is available only for the 11th Street Parking Garage. (434) 924-5527.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “The Disciple” by Russ Warren can be seen through May 16. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
Online Exhibition
» Piedmont Virginia Community College Visual Arts Department: “The New Deal is Today” World Progress Association Posters” by illustrator and designer Barbara Shenefield, an online-only exhibition of works inspired by Depression-era federal art program posters, can be seen through March 31 at pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.