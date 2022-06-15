Exhibits for June 16

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Historical Reference: Artworks and Artifacts Celebrating the History of Orange, Virginia” features art by Phil Audibert, Michael DeSimone, Patty Hudson, Chee Ricketts and Claudia Wisdom-Good and historic items from the collections of the James Madison Museum of Orange County and the Orange County African American Historical Society through July 23. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

Botanical Fare: Betty Brubach’s photographs on canvas enhanced with acrylic paint can be seen through July 15 at the plant-based restaurant at 421 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall. (434) 996-4897.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Forest Fantasies,” watercolors, mixed-media works, sculpted paper and jewelry by Flame Bilyue, can be seen throughout June. A sculpted paper workshop is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The workshop is free, but space is limited, so registration is required. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Group exhibit of paintings by Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane and Julia Kindred can be seen on the second floor and a solo exhibit of paintings by Michael McGurk will be on the first floor through June 30. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Sanctuary: New Paintings by Amanda Smith” can be seen through June 24 in the first-floor microgallery space at Vault Virginia. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Reality of My Surroundings,” paper wall art by Martha Olson of Blacksburg, can be seen during June. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cunningham Creek Winery: “Celebrating Creation in Paint,” works by Linda Bethke and Nance Stamper, can be seen through July 10. Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 3304 Ruritan Lake Road in Palmyra. (434) 207-3907.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Open Window: Emilio Sanchez on Paper” is on view through Monday. “Alternative Futures,” a series of video works on view through July 24, features “Solution” by Cassils through Sunday and “All the World Must Suffer a Big Jolt” by Macon Reed from Wednesday through July 24. “Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts” on view through July 24. “Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection” can be seen through July 24. “Focus On: Laura Aguilar” on view through Sunday. uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series presents “Kori Price: The Current of Legacy” Friday through June 26. Artist Talk & Chapbook Launch is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

IX Art Park: Costume workshops will be presented from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday on crafting flower crowns to help people get ready for the Fae Festival on Friday and Saturday. Workshop is free, but registration is required. ixartpark.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through Sunday. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” open show featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties curated by Betsy Moore, can be seen through July 15. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Pastel Viewpoints,” an exhibit of works in soft pastels and oil pastels by 15 members of Piedmont Pastelists, will be on display through July 31. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “Mindscapes” by Ann Cheeks can be seen through June 26 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery. “The Mountain Traditions Project” by photographer Michael O. Snyder can be seen in the Second-Floor Gallery. Works by McGuffey Incubator Artists Blake Baines, Diana Hale, Emily Howe, Mary Lamb, Sophie McDowell and Luke Atticus Roberts can be see in the First-Floor Galleries. “Birds” is in the Associate Gallery. Works by Polly Breckeridge can be seen July 1 to Aug. 14 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; Residency Artists and Summer Member Show can be seen on the first and second floors and the Associates Show on the first floor. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Monticello: Works by painter Titus Kaphar, including a piece commissioned for the event, and mixed-media artist and Getting Word descendant Jabari Jefferson will be on display Saturday to July 10. “Ascendant: The Power of Descendant Communities to Shape Our Stories, Places and Future” is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Free, but registration required. monticello.org.

Northside Library: “Old Memories, New Beginnings,” new oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen through June 30. (434) 973-7883.

Piedmont Place: “A Little Bit of This and That,” on view through June, includes works by Juliette Swenson, Richard Bednar, Matalie Deane, TJ Drake, Julia Kindred and Ellen Moore-Osborne of BozART Fine Art Collective. piedmontplacecrozet.com.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9 in the North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Possum’s Store Art & Artisan Gallery: Works by John Grant will be on display through July 3. (434) 960-5115.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “State of Bliss” by Hillary Waters Fayle can be seen through Aug. 7. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by G.M. Grant on view through the end of June. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Subversive Media: Materiality & Power,” a group exhibition by Sonya Clark, Jamal Cyrus, jc lenochan, Samuel Levi Jones, LaRissa Rogers, Tammie Rubin, Gail Tremblay, Luis Vasquez La Roche, Dyani White Hawk and Sandy Williams IV, will be in the Main Gallery through July 22. “Summer’s Cauldron,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by Aaron Eichorst, can be seen in the Dové Gallery through July 22. Applications will be accepted from artists wishing to participate in “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 5” through Sunday. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: “Umbrellas” by Donna Redmond can be seen throughout June. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Vault Virginia: “The Memories Won’t Fade Away,” a special exhibition of works by University of Virginia alumnae Lauchlan Davis, Lucy “Clare” Spooner and Brittany Fan, can be seen through July 15 in Guild Gallery at Vault Virginia. https://revart.co/events/.

Visible Records: “Future/Elsewhere: Dreams Are Transitory Things” by dana washington-queen is on display through Saturday. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: “Radio Relics,” filled with curated photos, artifacts and T-shirts as part of the station’s 65th-anniversary celebrations, can be seen through July 29 in the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net/radiorelics. (434) 924-0885.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Rosemarie Fiore + Ana Rendich: Modern Alchemy” is on display through June 26. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.