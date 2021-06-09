Exhibits for June 10

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June with artist Laurie Gundersen on hand. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Expression: New Works by Angelina Smith” is visible through the gallery windows. It is the latest exhibition in the Transfer Curation Series. thebridgepai.org.

C’ville Arts: “It’s All in the Open Air,” en plein air paintings by Meg West, will be on display throughout June. West will be at the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for the return of First Fridays; masks will be required, and there will be no refreshments. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.