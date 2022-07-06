Exhibits for July 7

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Historical Reference: Artworks and Artifacts Celebrating the History of Orange, Virginia” features art by Phil Audibert, Michael DeSimone, Patty Hudson, Chee Ricketts and Claudia Wisdom-Good and historic items from the collections of the James Madison Museum of Orange County and the Orange County African American Historical Society through July 23. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

Botanical Fare: Betty Brubach’s photographs on canvas enhanced with acrylic paint can be seen through July 15 at the plant-based restaurant at 421 E. Main St. on the Downtown Mall. (434) 996-4897.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Cúrame Mamá con Remedios Caseros,” paintings, drawings and embroidery by Karina A. Monroy, can be seen through July 31. thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “The Planets,” works by glass artist and jeweler Diana Branscome, can be seen through July. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: https://thecentercville.org/.

Central Library: 34 pieces of art by Arc of the Piedmont artists from The Arc Studio on display on third floor through July 31. www.jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Chroma Projects: “Melange: Collage Works Across Time,” works by Chuck Scalin, can be seen through July 29 in the first-floor microgallery space at Vault Virginia. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Serenity in the Trees,” digitally manipulated and filtered photographs by Alison Thomas of Serenity Scenes Photography of Louisa, can be seen during July. A Meet the Artist event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cunningham Creek Winery: “Celebrating Creation in Paint,” works by Linda Bethke and Nance Stamper, can be seen through Sunday. Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. 3304 Ruritan Lake Road in Palmyra. (434) 207-3907.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Alternative Futures,” a series of video works on view through July 24, features “All the World Must Suffer a Big Jolt” by Macon Reed. “Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts” on view through July 24. “Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection” can be seen through July 24. uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “As It Is Now” by Tori Cherry, including paintings and drawings depicting scenes of life and a new normal after an autoimmune diagnosis, can be seen through July 31. Artist Talk & Happy Hours is planned for 5 p.m. July 28. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

IX Art Park: ixartpark.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023; an opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. July 21. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by new and returning artists. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “In Space and Time,” open show featuring artists from Louisa and surrounding counties curated by Betsy Moore, can be seen through July 15. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Pastel Viewpoints,” an exhibit of works in soft pastels and oil pastels by 15 members of Piedmont Pastelists, will be on display through July 31. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “silent dialogues: Drawings, Monotypes & Paintings,” works by Polly Rebecca Breckeridge, can be seen through Aug. 14 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; a celebration of Breckenridge’s life will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Residency Program Group Show in the First-Floor Hallway Gallery will include works by Katherine Burling, Megan Hillary, Somé Lewis, Benita Mayo, Kori Price, Hanna Taubenberger, Theo Trotter and Amdane Sanda through Aug. 14. McGuffey Summer Members’ Show can be seen in the Second-Floor Hallway Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Monticello: Works by painter Titus Kaphar, including a piece commissioned for the event, and mixed-media artist and Getting Word descendant Jabari Jefferson will be on display through Sunday. monticello.org.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9 in the North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “State of Bliss” by Hillary Waters Fayle can be seen through Aug. 7. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Wendy Wharton can be seen through the end of August. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Subversive Media: Materiality & Power,” a group exhibition by Sonya Clark, Jamal Cyrus, jc lenochan, Samuel Levi Jones, LaRissa Rogers, Tammie Rubin, Gail Tremblay, Luis Vasquez La Roche, Dyani White Hawk and Sandy Williams IV, will be in the Main Gallery through July 22. “Summer’s Cauldron,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by Aaron Eichorst, can be seen in the Dové Gallery through July 22. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Vault Virginia: “The Memories Won’t Fade Away,” a special exhibition of works by University of Virginia alumnae Lauchlan Davis, Lucy “Clare” Spooner and Brittany Fan, can be seen through July 15 in Guild Gallery at Vault Virginia. https://revart.co/events/.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: “Radio Relics,” filled with curated photos, artifacts and T-shirts as part of the station’s 65th-anniversary celebrations, can be seen through July 29 in the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net/radiorelics. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Convergence” by Isabelle Abbot can be seen from Saturday through Aug. 27. Opening with the Artist is scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.