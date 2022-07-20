Exhibits for July 21

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Historical Reference: Artworks and Artifacts Celebrating the History of Orange, Virginia” features art by Phil Audibert, Michael DeSimone, Patty Hudson, Chee Ricketts and Claudia Wisdom-Good and historic items from the collections of the James Madison Museum of Orange County and the Orange County African American Historical Society through Saturday. arts centerinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Cúrame Mamá con Remedios Caseros,” paintings, drawings and embroidery by Karina A. Monroy, can be seen through July 31. thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “The Planets,” works by glass artist and jeweler Diana Branscome, can be seen through July. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: https://the centercville.org/.

Central Virginia Watercolor Guild: Open House with award-winning watercolorist Amy Paquette Shawley will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in The Mission Building behind Church of Our Saviour at 1165 E. Rio Road. Free. Light refreshments will be served. www.cvwg.art. (434) 906-1668.

Central Library: 34 pieces of art by Arc of the Piedmont artists from The Arc Studio on display on third floor through July 31. www.jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Chroma Projects: “Melange: Collage Works Across Time,” works by Chuck Scalin, can be seen through July 29 in the first-floor microgallery space at Vault Virginia. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: “Serenity in the Trees,” digitally manipulated and filtered photographs by Alison Thomas of Serenity Scenes Photography of Louisa, can be seen during July. crozetartisande pot.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Alternative Futures,” a series of video works on view through Sunday, features “All the World Must Suffer a Big Jolt” by Macon Reed. “Beyond Pictorialism: Early 20th-Century Photography and the Fine Arts” on view through Sunday. “Gandharan Sculpture from the Alan D. and Ann K. Wolfe Collection” can be seen through Sunday. uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “As It Is Now” by Tori Cherry, including paintings and drawings depicting scenes of life and a new normal after an autoimmune diagnosis, can be seen through July 31. Artist Talk & Happy Hours is planned for 5 p.m. July 28. “Fleeting Moments Forever,” paintings by Dave Moore, will be shown from Aug. 5 to 28. Opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is at 5 p.m. Aug. 25. WTJU Vinyl Takeover Party is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

Grace Estate Winery: “Art at the Estate,” a solo show of contemporary pieces and some rarely seen traditional oils by Bev Ulrich, can be seen through the end of July. (434) 823-1486.

IX Art Park: ixartpark.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023; an opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

Live Arts: “Sycamore Revelations,” watercolors by Sam Fisher, can be seen through the end of July. livearts.org. (434) 977-4177.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by new and returning artists. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photographs from Fredericksburg Photography Club, Shenandoah Photographic Society, Camera Club of Richmond and others and curated by Alison Thomas, will be on view from July 29 through Sept. 16. Opening reception is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Pastel Viewpoints,” an exhibit of works in soft pastels and oil pastels by 15 members of Piedmont Pastelists, will be on display through July 31. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “silent dialogues: Drawings, Monotypes & Paintings,” works by Polly Rebecca Breckeridge, can be seen through Aug. 14 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; a celebration of Breckenridge’s life will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Residency Program Group Show in the First-Floor Hallway Gallery will include works by Katherine Burling, Megan Hillary, Somé Lewis, Benita Mayo, Kori Price, Hanna Taubenberger, Theo Trotter and Amdane Sanda through Aug. 14. McGuffey Summer Members’ Show can be seen in the Second-Floor Hallway Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9 in the North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “State of Bliss” by Hillary Waters Fayle can be seen through Aug. 7. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Wendy Wharton can be seen through the end of August. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Subversive Media: Materiality & Power,” a group exhibition by Sonya Clark, Jamal Cyrus, jc lenochan, Samuel Levi Jones, LaRissa Rogers, Tammie Rubin, Gail Tremblay, Luis Vasquez La Roche, Dyani White Hawk and Sandy Williams IV, will be in the Main Gallery through Friday. “Summer’s Cauldron,” a solo exhibition of new paintings by Aaron Eichorst, can be seen in the Dové Gallery through Friday. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: “Radio Relics,” filled with curated photos, artifacts and T-shirts as part of the station’s 65th-anniversary celebrations, can be seen through July 29 in the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net/radiorelics. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Convergence” by Isabelle Abbot can be seen from Saturday through Aug. 27. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.