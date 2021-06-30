Exhibits for July 1

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Arts Center in Orange: “Natural Beauty: Celebrating the Splendor of Central Virginia,” featuring photographs by Phil Audibert, Katie Barfield, Harriette Fishburne, Cassidy Girvin, Barry Long, Eleszabeth McNeel, Marty Quaely, William Shaw, Seth Silverstein and Patricia Temples, on display through July 24 in the Morin Gallery. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.
The Barn Swallow: Summertime hours for July are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment. Closed Sunday for Independence Day, and for the month of August. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Artist Statement” by Ryan Trott opens at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the large windows of the community art gallery and can be seen throughout the month. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Mythical, Magical, Lyrical Beasts,” a menagerie by bead artist Steve Cunningham, can be seen throughout July. Cunningham will be there for a First Fridays event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: The fourth installment of the museum’s virtual “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit focuses on the late Ruth Dandridge Crenshaw Harris, a Madison resident who served as a foster mother to more than 50 children. The museum will reopen soon by appointment. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
Chroma Projects: “Susan Jamison: The Frequency of Roses” can be seen in the Vault Virginia gallery from Friday through July. chromaprojects.com.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “Local Color,” featuring oil and acrylic paintings by Susan Moskow, can be seen through July 31. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartisandepot.com. (434) 205-4795.
HotCakes: “Feast Your Eyes On,” featuring works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Cass Girvin, Brita Lineburger, Joan Dreicer, Shirley Paul, Julia Lesnichy, Randy Baskerville, Juliette Swenson, Julia Kindred, Sara Gondwe, Matalie Deane, Judith Ely and Frank Feigert, can be seen Monday through Aug. 14. Closed Sundays; open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays. (434) 295-6037.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” can be seen through Aug. 8. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 21. Make reservations to visit; a reservation allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated; masks are not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: Three new summer exhibitions will run through Aug. 15. “Fairies Are Real” by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes is in the Smith Gallery. “Summer Members’ Show” is in the Hallway Galleries. “Incubators,” featuring works by 2020-2021 Incubator artists Evan Leggett, Jiajun Yan, Kathryn Wingate and Michael Jones, is in the First-Floor/North Gallery. mcguffey artcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Art Collective members Julia Kindred, Matalie Deane, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson and Joan Dreicer are on display through July 14. New show will open July 15 with works by Carol Barber, Betty Brubach, Terry Coffey, Judith Ely and Sara Gondwe. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition will be on display through Aug. 26. Look for paintings, drawings, ceramics, digital illustrations and other works by more than 40 student artists. pvcc.edu.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Rockfish Valley Community Center: A photography exhibition by Charlottesville Camera Club members will be on display through the end of July. More than 90 images by 29 club members are featured, including abstracts, landscapes, still lifes and wildlife images. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. cvillecameraclub.org. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.
Second Street Gallery: “ROYGBIV,” featuring works by Madeleine Rhondeau-Rhodes (red), MK Bailey (orange), Aaron Eichorst (yellow), Heather Owens (green), Sarah Kahle (blue), Katie Aki Holloway (indigo) and Sam Gray (violet), can be seen through July 23 in the Dové Gallery. “Sharon Shapiro: Social Fabric” can be seen through July 23. Appointments recommended, but walk-ins will be welcomed if the gallery is not already at capacity. Be prepared to observe safe physical distancing. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Susan McAlister: Evergreen” will be on display through Aug. 15. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
University of Virginia Health System Arts Committee: Call for submissions is welcoming entries for rotating art exhibit in the UVa Hospital Lobby through July 30. Subject matter must be positive, uplifting or calming, and suitable for all ages in a healing environment. Nudity and religious symbols are not permitted. Wall art in oils, acrylic, pastels and mixed media will be considered; fiber and textile art will not. Send a brief bio and flash drive of six to 10 examples of work as digital images in jpeg format to Gloria Smith, Arts Program Liaison, Box 800544, UVa Health, Charlottesville, VA 22908. (434) 924-5527.
University of Virginia Hospital Main Lobby Exhibition Space: “Wanderlust,” a photography exhibition by Laura Satkovich, can be seen through Aug. 26. (434) 924-5527.