Exhibits for Jan. 7

Exhibitions
» C’ville Arts: “The Studio Sale” is presented throughout January. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Invisible Flowers: New Paintings by Peter Geiger” can be seen through Feb. 5. An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 28. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Sunday. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» Nichols Gallery: “Eclectic Holiday Art,” an exhibition of small works by John Murray, Pat Cook, Ron Boehmer, Steve Griffin, Philip Koch, Frank Hobbs and Frederick Nichols, continues through January. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
» Piedmont Place: Works by eight BozART Fine Arts Collective members can be seen in January and February. 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” will be on display through Saturday. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
» Random Row Brewery: “Serenity,” an exhibit of oils, pastels, watercolors, photography, acrylics and mixed-media works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Carol Barber, Randy Baskerville, Terry Coffey, Matalie Deane, Frank Feigert, Sara Gondwe, Julia Kindred, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Shirley Paul and Juliette Swenson can be seen through Feb. 28. 608 Preston Ave. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Second Street Gallery: “Laura Wooten: View from the Ridge” is on display through Jan. 22. “Katabasis,” watercolors by Frank Webster, also is on view through Jan. 22 in the Dové Gallery. Visitors will be encouraged to write down their reflections on their relationships to the land. Shown by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Social distancing will be observed. secondstreetgallery.org.