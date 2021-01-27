Exhibits for Jan. 28

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
Exhibitions
» C’ville Arts: “The Studio Sale” is presented throughout January. “Fresh Perspectives,” featuring works by new members Madeleine Watkins, Alex Duckworth, Mingqiu Chen, Wynn Creasy and Verna Moseley, is presented throughout February. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Invisible Flowers: New Paintings by Peter Geiger” can be seen through Feb. 5. An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 28. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display from Thursday to June 27; an Artist Talk webinar is planned for 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: Virtual Artist Talk with muralist Meesha Goldberg and filmmaker Michael Jones is set for 4 p.m. Saturday. For registration details, go to mcguffey artcenter.com.
» Mailbox Express: Art show by Saul Kaplan has been extended and will be on display through the rest of January. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
» Nichols Gallery: “Eclectic Holiday Art,” an exhibition of small works by John Murray, Pat Cook, Ron Boehmer, Steve Griffin, Philip Koch, Frank Hobbs and Frederick Nichols, continues through January. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
» Piedmont Place: Works by eight BozART Fine Arts Collective members can be seen in January and February. 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Quirk Hotel Charlottesville: “The Generosity of Gardeners,” pressed and preserved plant specimen art by Anne Blackwell Thompson, on display Thursday through March 28. quirkgallery.com.
» Random Row Brewery: “Serenity,” an exhibit of oils, pastels, watercolors, photography, acrylics and mixed-media works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Carol Barber, Randy Baskerville, Terry Coffey, Matalie Deane, Frank Feigert, Sara Gondwe, Julia Kindred, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Shirley Paul and Juliette Swenson, can be seen through Feb. 28. 608 Preston Ave. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present works by painter Kimberly Engle through Feb. 28. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» UVa Health Arts Program: “Expressions in Acrylics and Collage” by Karen K. Rosasco can be seen in the lobby of the Main Hospital through March 4. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. (434) 924-5527.