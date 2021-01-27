Exhibits for Jan. 28

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

Exhibitions

» C’ville Arts: “The Studio Sale” is presented throughout January. “Fresh Perspectives,” featuring works by new members Madeleine Watkins, Alex Duckworth, Mingqiu Chen, Wynn Creasy and Verna Moseley, is presented throughout February. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Invisible Flowers: New Paintings by Peter Geiger” can be seen through Feb. 5. An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 28. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.