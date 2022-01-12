Exhibits for Jan. 13

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Sea Summit Sky,” new paintings by Ramey Campbell, can be seen in the Morin Gallery through Jan. 22. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Parasitic Plasticity” includes works by 2021 Collaborative Residents Margaret Kim, Miriam Tobias and Jum Jirapan. Exhibition can be viewed by appointment throughout January. the bridgepai.org.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “The Studio Sale” is presented throughout January. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: “Natural Public Lands of Virginia,” photographs by Ben Greenberg, will be on view through Feb. 25. There will be a reception and walking tour of the photographs on Thursday and a classroom presentation on Jan. 18. Masks strongly recommended. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.

Chroma Projects: Gallery will be closed for the month of January. artlab@chromaprojects.com. chromaprojects.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: In keeping with UVa guidelines, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues in January with the art of Marley Nichelle to benefit Prolyfyck Run Creww. studioix.co. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. (434) 242-0905.

James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

McGuffey Art Center: “Connections: possibilities/impossibilities” by Susan Patrick is in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery. 2022 New Members’ Show on the first floor features works by Andrea Trimble, Miriam Tobias, Rob deBara, Mike Powers, Anna Fox Ryan, Stuart Howe, Jill Averitt, Sam Fisher, Shandoah Goldman, S. Dawn Hanson, Alan Box Levine, Benita Mayo and Karen Pape. “Skywatch” is in the Associate Gallery. All exhibitions on view through Jan. 30. Public reception has been rescheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.

Piedmont Place: Photography, oils, pastels and mixed-media works by bozART members Randy Baskerville, Sara Gondwe, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger and Andy Stafford can be seen in the second-floor hallway at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet through March 31. All works are for sale.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: “Drawology,” paintings and drawings by Frank Walker, will be in the North Gallery and “The Figure: Who We Are” by the life drawing community at McGuffey Art Center will be in the South Gallery through Saturday. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Random Row Brewery: Photographer Cassidy Girvin is the featured artist for January and February at 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Student Sketches, Paintings, Projects, Pixels,” pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Inside the Artist’s Studio” in the Main Gallery and “The Third Mind” in the Dové Gallery will be on view through Jan. 21. Opening reception is set for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Signs of the Day” by Dean Dass has been extended through Jan. 31. A closing reception will be scheduled in January. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: Shirley Paul is the featured artist for January, and her work can be seen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily except for Saturdays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.