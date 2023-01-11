Exhibits for Jan. 12

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Travels in Woven Color,” a display of textiles by Rivanna Weavers members, is on display through Jan. 28. artscenterin orange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarn swallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by watercolorist Juliette Swenson can be seen through March 6. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “The Studio Sale,” featuring discounted prices on member artists’ photography, paintings, glass, fiber arts, pottery, quilling, mosaics, jewelry leather and wood, continues throughout January. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Exhibition of works by Donna Koutrakos, Brent Ruffner, Diane Wilkin, Jane Goodman and Tom Tartaglino will remain on view through February. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Jane Skafte: A lifetime isn’t long enough for the beauty of this world” can be seen through Jan. 27. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: crozetartisan depot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: firnew farmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view through Feb. 12. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19. uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Kim Boggs and Mike Fitts: ar.ti.fac.tu.al” can be seen through Jan. 29. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 19. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: 2022 Louisa County Public Schools Student Gallery Show will be on view through Jan. 20. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

McGuffey Art Center: New exhibitions on display through Jan. 29. “Pairings,” in the Smith Gallery, pairs Incubator Artists with McGuffey member artists, including Emily Howe and Eileen French, Diana Hale and Jennifer Billingsly, Sophie McDowell and Stacey Evans, Blake Baines and Kerney Roden, Mary Lamb and Lara Call Gastinger, and Luke Roberts and Christopher Headings. “New Members’ Show,” in the First- and Second-Floor Hallway galleries, includes works by Howell Burnell, Jennifer Duncan, Olivia C. Rivard Hill, Emily Howe, Karen Rexrode and Leslie Quenichet. “Words” is on view in the Associate Gallery.mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Mas Tapas: Glass mosaic windows, sculptural pieces and other works by artist Doraine Glidden can be seen through January.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Michael O. Snyder. Snyder’s “The Mountain Traditions Project,” photographs and oral histories, will be on view in the North Gallery; Snyder’s group exhibition, “Our Changing Climate: A Visual Chronicle,” will be in the South Gallery. Both close Saturday. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Elizabeth Graeber + Susan Graeber: Daily Observations” can be seen online and in person through Feb. 12. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Local Landscapes and Travel Photography,” photographs by Andy Stafford, will be on display through Feb. 28. www.TrinityArts.com. randomrow.com.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Kim Gardner can be seen through the end of February at 710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Mariana Parisca: Her Deeds” is in the Main Gallery and “Ramona Martinez: Visions of Mary” is in the Dové Gallery through Jan. 21. Complete guidelines available at static1.squarespace.com. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: Pastels, oils and watercolors by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Brita Lineburger and Christine Rich can be seen through Feb. 28. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

UVa Health: “Exploring the Nature of Nature” by father-and-son artists Jerome and Jeromyah Jones can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby through March 1. As a result of COVID restrictions, there will not be an artist reception.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Locus Amoenus,” a new body of work by Janet Bruce, opens with a reception with the artist from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The exhibition can be seen through Feb. 26. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.