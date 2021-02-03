Exhibits for Feb. 4

» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344

» Nichols Gallery: “Sketches: Paintings and Prints,” featuring works by John Hancock, Akemi Ohira, Maruta Racenis and other artists, is on display in February and March. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.

» Piedmont Place: Works by eight BozART Fine Arts Collective members can be seen in January and February. 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgal lery@gmail.com.

» Quirk Hotel Charlottesville: “The Generosity of Gardeners,” pressed and preserved plant specimen art by Anne Blackwell Thompson, on display through March 28. quirkgallery.com.