Exhibits for Feb. 3

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Sea Summit Sky,” new paintings by Ramey Campbell, can be seen in the Morin Gallery through Saturday. artscenter inorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Fresh Perspectives,” works by new members Laura Vik, Lisa Steinberg, Lauren Stangil and Derek Brown, will be on display in February; a First Fridays celebration is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

Chroma Projects: “Against the Dark: Cameraless Photography by Robert Schultz” will be on view Friday through Feb. 25, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

The Center at Belvedere: Pop-up exhibition of 40 photographs by Charlottesville Camera Club members can be seen through Feb. 25 on the first floor. cvillecameraclub.org.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: In keeping with UVa guidelines, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Prolyfyck Women: Portraits of Running and Resilience” by Jill Meriwether will open with a reception at 5 p.m. Friday and run through Feb. 27. A run for City of Promise is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Studio IX. Artist Talk and Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

McGuffey Art Center: “Lay My Burdens Down,” curated by the Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, is on view Friday through Feb. 27 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery, Upstairs Hallway and Downstairs Hallway. Look for works by Benita Mayo, Kweisi Morris, Tobiah Mundt,Kori Price, Dorothy Rice, Amdane Sanda, Derrick J. Walker, Doreen Bonnet, Tori Cherry, Ashon Crawley, Sabrina Feggans, Veronica Jackson, Leslie Lillard, Somé Lewis and I.Z. . mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Piedmont Place: Photography, oils, pastels and mixed-media works by bozART members Randy Baskerville, Sara Gondwe, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger and Andy Stafford can be seen in the second-floor hallway at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet through March 31. All works are for sale.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: “These Memories Can’t Wait: Beryl Solla” will be on display from Friday to March 26 in the PVCC Gallery’s North and South galleries. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Random Row Brewery: Photographer Cassidy Girvin is the featured artist for February at 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Juliann Newton can be seen during February at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Student Sketches, Paintings, Projects, Pixels,” pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Stuart Robertson: A Suh Wi Dweet” will be in the Main Gallery and “Marley Nichelle: Ghana to Gullah” in the Dové Gallery from Friday to March 25. An opening reception is set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday; both artists will be present from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to visit with guests. secondstreetgallery.org.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: A juried collection of 26 photographs by Charlottesville Camera Club members can be seen on the second and third floors through Monday. cvillecameraclub.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Les Yeux du Monde: Open for individual and corporate consulting by appointment through Feb. 28. “Russ Warren: The Disciple” is scheduled for March 6 to May 16. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: Dolly Joseph is the featured artist for February, and her exhibition, “Ephemeral Spirits,” can be seen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

University of Virginia Health Arts Program: “Through Our Eyes,” a juried collection of photographs by Charlottesville Camera Club members, can be seen through March 3 in the Main Lobby of University of Virginia Hospital. cvillecameraclub.org.

Vault Virginia: “Nature, Us and the Future — A Group Exhibition with Female Perspectives” will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and remain on view through April 15. Works by Christen Yates, Judith Ely, Karen Rosasco, Lesli Devito, Phyllis Koch-Sheras and Susan Patrick will be featured. 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Visible Records: “On the Palette of Scarlet,” an exhibition of photographs by Fumi Ishino, will open with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 18. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge: “The Joy of Color,” a multimedia group exhibition by BozART Fine Arts Collective, can be seen through Feb. 28. Masks are required. (434) 972-3100.