Exhibits for Feb. 25

» Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present works by painter Kimberly Engle through Sunday. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.

» Second Street Gallery: “Theodora Miller: Affirmations” can be seen by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Friday in the Dové Gallery. “Leigh Suggs: Hurry Slowly” can be seen by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through March 26 in the Main Gallery. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.

» Silverchair: “Say Their Names” by Laura Lee Gulledge, 12 portraits in India ink on cardboard, are on display in the windows at 316 E. Main St. through March. lauraleegulledge@gmail.com.

» UVa Health Arts Program: “Expressions in Acrylics and Collage” by Karen K. Rosasco can be seen in the lobby of the Main Hospital through March 4. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. (434) 924-5527.

Online Exhibitions