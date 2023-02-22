Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

The Arts Center in Orange: “The Burden of Invisibility,” a multidisciplinary, autobiographical exhibition by Veronica Jackson, runs through March 25. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarn swallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by watercolorist Juliette Swenson can be seen through March 6. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “A Farewell Exhibit — Retrospective for Milenko Katic” is on view through Tuesday. C’ville Arts will make a guest book available to sign for the painter, who is retiring to Serbia. “Art is Good Therapy and Good Therapy is an Art,” works by Innisfree Village, on display during March; First Fridays reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. March 3. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Exhibition of works by Donna Koutrakos, Brent Ruffner, Diane Wilkin, Jane Goodman and Tom Tartaglino will remain on view through Tuesday. Hours: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; closed Saturday and Sunday. https://thecentercville.org/.

Connaughton Gallery: “Pink Dreams and Counting Sheep” by Lesli DeVito and Piper Groves can be seen through Tuesday on the third floor of Rouss & Robertson halls at McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

Chroma Projects: “Jane Skafte: A lifetime isn’t long enough for the beauty of this world” can be seen through Friday. “Karen Duncan Pape: The Deep Heart’s Core,” recent photographic explorations capturing the spirit of Ireland, is on view in Chroma’s Micro Gallery om the main floor of Vault Virginia through March 31 and “Tom Chambers and Fax Ayres: Everything is Extraordinary,” a photography exhibition, is on display in the Great Hall throughout March. An opening reception is planned for 5 to 7 p.m. March 3. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at Vault Virginia on Third Street Southeast, just off the Downtown Mall. artlab@chroma projects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: Painter Craig Peterson of Staunton and jewelry artist Suzanna Garrett of Lexington are guest artists for February. Their shows will run through Tuesday. crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: firnew farmartistscircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Processing Abstraction,” “N’Dakinna Landscapes Acknowledged” and “Look Three Ways: Maya Painted Pottery” can be seen through Dec. 31. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19. Look for upcoming artist talks by Cara Romero at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Sarah Maple at 5:30 p.m. March 17. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio Ix: “The Golden String Art Show,” a group show curated by Sophie Gibson celebrating a song by Devon Sproule, runs through Tuesday. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. Friday. “NeitherHere Nor There,” photography by Monica Pedynkowski, opens March 3 and runs through March 26; opening reception set for 5 to 7 p.m. March 3. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Sunday. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground programmed community events begin with artmaking from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Event includes free art-making opportunities and free admission to The Looking Glass. Craft cocktails are available at a cash bar. Ix Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Ghosts and Whimsy,” featuring watercolors by new gallery chair Barbara Powderly and wearable art by gallery show manager Heather Mechler-Fickes, is on view through March 24. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays at 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

McGuffey Art Center: Works by Sam Fisher and Anna Fox Ryan in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; Jing Shui and Robert Bricker in the First-Floor North galleries; Mike Powers and Charles Peale in the First-Floor South galleries; “Hearts: A UVa Student Exhibition” in the Second-Floor North and South galleries; and “Red” in the Associate Gallery. mcguffey artcenter.com.

Northside Library: Charlottesville Camera Club will present an exhibition of members’ work through Tuesday. Look for more than 30 landscapes, nature shots and travel, micro, floral and conceptual images by George Bell, Craig Cooper, Vicky Eicher, Harriette Browning Fishburne, Jay Hirsch, James Marshall, Aron Mills, Deborah Murren, Glenn Nash, Gary Powell, Nancy Marie Rodriguez, Conrad Ruble, Ann Bell Secott, Rick Seaman, Bill Shaw, Seth Silverstein, Jeffery Sitler, Patricia Temples, Jim Wolfe and Toni Zappone. jmrl.org. (434) 973-7893.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: “Black Joy Is: Ferocious, Fearless, Forever, Female, For Me” will run through March 25 in the PVCC Gallery. Artists include painters Tori Cherry, Bolanle Adeboye and Somé Lewis; photographers Kori Price and Benita Mayo; mixed-media artists IBe’ Crawley and Tobiah Mundt; and Zoe Charlton and Veronica Jackson. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Constant Anomalies” by Suzanna Fields is on view through April 16. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Local Landscapes and Travel Photography,” photographs by Andy Stafford, will be on display through Tuesday. “Spring,” pastels and watercolors by Carolyn Ratcliffe and watercolors and oils by Terry M. Coffey, on display Wednesday through April. A reception is planned for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 10. www.TrinityArts.com. randomrow.com.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Kim Gardner can be seen through Tuesday at 710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: Pastels, oils and watercolors by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Brita Lineburger and Christine Rich can be seen through Tuesday. Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

UVa Health: “Exploring the Nature of Nature” by father-and-son artists Jerome and Jeromyah Jones can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby through Wednesday. As a result of COVID restrictions, there will not be an artist reception.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Woodberry Forest School: “Kelly Coffin: Studies in Nature” can be seen through Tuesday in the Baker Gallery in Walker Fine Arts Center. Public viewing hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Locus Amoenus,” a new body of work by Janet Bruce, can be seen through Sunday. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.