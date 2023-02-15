Related to this story

Most Popular

Art Notes for Feb. 9

Art Notes for Feb. 9

Woodberry Forest School will present an opening reception for "Kelly Coffin: Studies in Nature" from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Baker Gallery…

Exhibits for Feb. 9

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluv…

Art Notes for Feb. 2

Art Notes for Feb. 2

Les Yeux du Monde will present a luncheon and artist talk with Janet Bruce at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the gallery at 841 Wolf Trap Road in Charlo…

Watch Now: Related Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seal their love with 'commitment' tattoos