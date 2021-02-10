Exhibits for Feb. 11

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
Exhibitions
» The Barn Swallow: Valentine’s Day Weekend hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will reopen for weekends in March. Online shop remains open. thebarnswallow.com/shop.
» The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: Fourth annual “Face to Face: Portraits of Our Vibrant City” by artists Michael Jones, Laura Lee Gulledge, Luke Roberts, Tesceline Tabilas, Jae Johnson, Benita Mayo, Miriam Tobias, Sarah Miller, Matt Eich, Christy Baker, Derrick J. Waller and Raneem Tarfa can be seen in the gallery windows through February. The exhibition also can be viewed online. thebridgepai.org.
» C’ville Arts: “Fresh Perspectives,” featuring works by new members Madeleine Watkins, Alex Duckworth, Mingqiu Chen, Wynn Creasy and Verna Moseley, is presented throughout February. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Charlottesville Collects African American Art,” works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Whitfield Lovell, Jonathan Green and other artists from local private collections, will be on display through May 19. Curator Talk by Andrea Douglas set for Saturday. Free tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
» McGuffey Art Center: “Water: The Agony and Ecstasy of the Black Experience,” multimedia exhibition curated by The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective, is on display through March 28. Look for works by Bolanle Adeboye, Tronja Anglero, Janee Bradford (Marley Nichelle), Sahara Clemons, Ellis Finney, Larry D. Giles, Clinton Helms, Maleik Jackson, Veronica Jackson, Dena Jennings, Jae Johnson, Leslie Lillard, Benita Mayo, Jackie Merritt, Richard “Kweisi” Morris, Tobiah Mundt, Adrienne Oliver, Kori Price, Dorothy Marie Rice, Darrell Rose, Amdane Sanda, Benford D. Stellmacher Jr., Derrick J. Waller, Lillie Williams and Michael E. Williams. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
» Nichols Gallery: “Sketches: Paintings and Prints,” featuring works by John Hancock, Akemi Ohira, Maruta Racenis and other artists, is on display in February and March. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
» Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Betty Brubach, Juliette Swenson, Joan Dreicer, Craig Lineburger, Brita Lineburger, Sara Gondwe, Randy Baskerville and Anne Hopper. can be seen through April 11. All works are for sale. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgal lery@gmail.com.
» Quirk Hotel Charlottesville: “The Generosity of Gardeners,” pressed and preserved plant specimen art by Anne Blackwell Thompson, on display through March 28. quirkgallery.com.
» Random Row Brewery: “Serenity,” an exhibit of oils, pastels, watercolors, photography, acrylics and mixed-media works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Carol Barber, Randy Baskerville, Terry Coffey, Matalie Deane, Frank Feigert, Sara Gondwe, Julia Kindred, Julia Lesnichy, Brita Lineburger, Shirley Paul and Juliette Swenson, can be seen through Feb. 28. 608 Preston Ave. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
» Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present works by painter Kimberly Engle through Feb. 28. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» Second Street Gallery: “Theodora Miller: Affirmations” can be seen by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Feb. 26 in the Dové Gallery. “Leigh Suggs: Hurry Slowly” can be seen by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through March 26 in the Main Gallery. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
» Silverchair: “Say Their Names” by Laura Lee Gulledge, 12 portraits in India ink on cardboard, are on display in the windows at 316 E. Main St. through March. lauraleegulledge@gmail.com.
» UVa Health Arts Program: “Expressions in Acrylics and Collage” by Karen K. Rosasco can be seen in the lobby of the Main Hospital through March 4. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. (434) 924-5527.