Exhibits for Dec. 30

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Arts Center in Orange: “Sea Summit Sky,” new paintings by Ramey Campbell, can be seen in the Morin Gallery through Jan. 22. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: Give + Take will transform the gallery into a free swap shop. Visitors can donate items for others to use and select items to take home. Do not donate hazardous materials. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Color My World” by jeweler and textile artist Gillian Ruffa will be featured through Friday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: “When Women Use Their Power” can be seen online and in person through the end of December. Audrey Alice Acty Avery, the final woman to be featured, is the focus of “The Well-Rounded Woman.” The museum is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
The Center at Belvedere: “A New Rhythm,” a multimedia group exhibit by BozART Fine Art Collective members Randy Baskerville, Richard Bednar, Betty Brubach, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Judith Ely, Sara Gondwe, Anne de Latour Hopper, Julia Kindred, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger, Shirley Paul, Christine Rich and Juliette Swenson, remains on view through Friday. “Nsatural Public Lands of Virginia,” photographs by Ben Greenberg, will be on view from Wednesday through Feb. 25. There will be a reception and walking tour of the photographs on Jan. 6 and a classroom presentation on Jan. 18. Masks strongly recommended. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Skyscraper Gothic,” “Everyone a Curator: The Langhorne Collection of 18th-Century Prints,” “Delicate Trades: British Porcelain, Global Collections,” “Solitude,” “Structure” and “Focus On: Sally Mann and Pamela Pecchio” are on view through Friday. In keeping with UVa guidelines, masks are required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues in January with the art of Marley Nichelle to benefit Prolyfyck Run Creww. studioix.co. Face coverings must be worn when entering the building and at all times in the gallery. (434) 242-0905.
James Monroe’s Highland: Interior spaces have reopened for the first time since March 2020. Look for newly interpreted interior spaces in Highland’s standing house. Exhibit content creates an inclusive story of Monroe’s life and career that includes enslaved people, Monroe’s family and additional historical figures as important parts of the site’s history. highland.org/plan-your-visit/tours-and-tickets/.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Robert Reed’s Charlottesville” will be on view through Friday. jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/about/visit.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19, 2022. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by 12 new and returning artists. Mixed-media creatures by Joe Vena, video projection art by Aaron Farrington and multicolored bar designed by River Hawkins. See new works by technology artist Jeff Dobrow and gnome house creator Katarzyna Borek. Caterpillar tunnel features mixed-media art by artist-in-residence Samantha Ashkani. Entrance features curio shop by Marc Boston and Adrienne Oliver and assembled by new curio coordinator Ella Caplin. Mad Traveler’s Treehouse features art by John Snell and lead artist Kathryn Wingate. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.
McGuffey Art Center: Holiday Show & Sale will be in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; holiday hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Friday. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Northside Library: Acrylic paintings by Ali Sullivan are on the Art Wall through Dec. 31. Photographs by Bill Shaw can be seen in the Quiet Study Room. “Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today,” an historical exhibit, can be seen through Jan. 8. jmrl.org.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART members Joan Dreicer, Matalie Deane, Brita Lineburger, Christine Rich and Julia Kindred can be seen through Thursday on the second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: “Drawology,” paintings and drawings by Frank Walker, will be in the North Gallery and “The Figure: Who We Are” by the life drawing community at McGuffey Art Center will be in the South Gallery through Jan. 15. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.
Random Row Brewery: “Falling Up,” paintings by Judith Ely, can be seen through Friday at 608 A Preston Ave. Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Student Sketches, Paintings, Projects, Pixels,” pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.
Second Street Gallery: “Inside the Artist’s Studio” in the Main Gallery and “The Third Mind” in the Dové Gallery will be on view through Jan. 21. Opening reception is set for 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. secondstreetgallery.org.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
University of Virginia Health Arts Program: “Dreamscapes,” acrylic works by Beverly Goodrum, can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby through Jan. 6. Parking validated for 11th Street Parking Garage only. (434) 924-5527.
University of Virginia Health’s Battle Building: The Bodice Project, a traveling sculptural exhibition that promotes emotional healing through visual arts for people facing breast cancer and life after treatment, will present an exhibition of torso sculptures in the front windows of The Battle Building on West Main Street through Monday. TheBodiceProject.org.
Les Yeux du Monde: “Signs of the Day” by Dean Dass has been extended through Jan. 31. A closing reception will be scheduled in January. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.