Exhibits for Dec. 24

Exhibitions
» C’ville Arts: “Glass Art Gifts,” featuring work by Norma Geddes, December’s featured artist, can be seen throughout December. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
» The Center at Belvedere: Charlottesville Camera Club exhibition featuring more than 80 photographs by 39 photographers can be seen through Dec. 31. Featured photographers include Jill Bascom, Beth Bass, George Beller, Gerry Bishop, Kristin Browning, Craig Cooper, Rob Craighurst, Mariah Dean, Jim Demas, Vicky Eicher, Jim Fergus, Ginger Ferrell, Harriette Fishburne, Michele Fletcher, Lynn Gaffey, Jay Hirsch, David Katz, Jim Marshall, Liz Marshall, Benita Mayo, Mary Miller, Aaron Mills, Pam Morris, Deborah Murren, Gary Okerlund, Jim Palmer, Karen Pape, Janis Paushter, Gary Powell, Ranjit Sahu, Anne Scott, Karen Schmidt, Rick Seaman, Bill Shaw, Rohan Shroff, Seth Silverstein, Jeff Sitler, Jim Wolfe and Toni Zappone. cvillecameraclub.org.
» The Gallery at Studio IX: “Invisible Flowers: New Paintings by Peter Geiger” can be seen through Feb. 5, 2021. An Artist Talk and Virtual Happy Hour will begin at 5 p.m. Jan. 28, 2021. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
» Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Salt” by Lola Flash can be seen in the Contemporary Gallery. Free, but tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
» Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23, 2021. “Bäpurru ga Bäpurru: New Yolngu Prints from the Kluge-Ruhe Collection,” works by the communities of Milingimbi in central Arnhem Land and Yirrkala in northeast Arnhem Land, is on display through Jan. 10. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 344-0234.
» Nichols Gallery: “Eclectic Holiday Art,” an exhibition of small works by John Murray, Pat Cook, Ron Boehmer, Steve Griffin, Philip Koch, Frank Hobbs and Frederick Nichols, can be seen during December and January. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
» The Purcell Gallery in Louisa Arts Center: “Michael McGurk: Paintings and Drawings” has been extended and will be on display through Jan. 9, 2021. 212 Fredericksburg Ave. in Louisa. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.
» McGuffey Art Center: Holiday Show and Shop is available online and in the galleries from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Dec. 31. No appointments needed. 201 Second St. NW. mcguffeyartcenter.com. (434) 295-7973.
» Mailbox Express: Art by Saul Kaplan on display through the rest of the year. Proceeds from works sold will benefit the Martha Jefferson House Kaplan Fund, which provides holiday bonuses for Martha Jefferson House line staff members. 435 Merchant Walk Square at Fifth Street Station. (434) 529-6563.
» Revalation Vineyards: Art @ the Vineyard presents works by painter Kimberly Engle through Dec. 31. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
» Second Street Gallery: “Laura Wooten: View from the Ridge” is on display through Jan. 22, 2021. “Katabasis,” watercolors by Frank Webster, also is on view through Jan. 22 in the Dové Gallery. Visitors will be encouraged to write down their reflections on their relationships to the land. Shown by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Social distancing will be observed. secondstreetgallery.org.
» Les Yeux du Monde: “Inhabited Light” by Annie Harris Massie on display through Dec. 31. Make reservations to see the exhibition from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays or by appointment. 841 Wolf Trap Road. LYDMGallery@gmail.com. (434) 882-2620.