Exhibits for Dec. 15

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to

The Arts Center in Orange: “Travels in Woven Color,” a display of textiles by Rivanna Weavers members, is on display through Jan. 28, 2023. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

The Barn Swallow: “The Art of the Chair” by Brita Lineburger and Joe Sheridan is on view. 796 Gillums Ridge Road in Charlottesville. thebarnswallow.com.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by Theodore Drake will be on view through Jan. 3, 2023. botanicalfare.com.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Reclaimed,” works by mixed-media artist Sigrid Eilertson, December’s featured artist, can be seen throughout the month. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: Inaugural Small Works Open Exhibit will be on view during regular business hours through Monday. Artists include Linda Abbey, Klaus Anselm, Blair Barbour, Terry Coffey, Meredith Bennett, Matalie Deane, Catharine Denby, Lindsay Heider Diamond, Barbara Dowling, Judith Ely, Bryan Trent Fair, Candida Franklin, Joan Griffin, Sara Gondwe, Anne DelaTour Hopper, Katie Hutter, Frannie Joseph, Julia Kindred, Donna Koutrakos, Brita Lineburger, Susan Landes, Michael McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Linda Nacamulli, Melonie McDaniel Napier, Carolyn O’Hara, Susan Patrick, Carolyn Ratcliffe, Donna Manfredi Redmond, David Reynaud, Christine Rich, Jane Skafte, Kate Spencer, Susan Trimble and Diane Wilkin. https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Listen,” paintings by Aggie Zed, can be seen through Saturday. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chro maproj ects.com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: crozetartisandepot.com.

Cuppa Joe Coffee: Paintings and etchings by Tom Tartaglino on display at 90 Joshua Lane in Palmyra. Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 906-4172.

Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: firnew farmartist scircle@gmail.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Power Play: Reimagining Representation in Contemporary Photography” on view through Dec. 31. “Kenji Nakahashi: Weighing Time” on view through Dec. 31. “Joseph Cornell: Enclosing Infinity” on view through Feb. 12, 2023. “Earthly Exemplars: The Art of Buddhist Disciples and Teachers in Asia” on view through March 19, 2023. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Kim Boggs and Mike Fitts: ar.ti.fac.tu.al” can be seen from Friday through Jan. 29, 2023. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. Jan. 19. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum featuring works by new and returning artists. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: 2022 Louisa County Public Schools Student Gallery Show will be on view through Jan. 20, 2023. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarts.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: Members’ Holiday Show can be seen in the First- and Second-Floor Hallway Galleries and the Holiday Shop in the Smith Gallery through Dec. 31. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Northside Library: Terry Coffey’s art can be seen in the Quiet Room through Dec. 30. jmrl.org.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Gallery exhibitions will showcase the work of Michael O. Snyder. Snyder’s “The Mountain Traditions Project,” photographs and oral histories, will be on view in the North Gallery; Snyder’s group exhibition, “Our Changing Climate: A Visual Chronicle,” will be in the South Gallery. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: Opening reception for “Elizabeth Graeber + Susan Graeber: Daily Observations” is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Works by the mother-and-daughter artists can be seen online and in person starting Thursday; the exhibition will be on view through Feb. 12, 2023.499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: “Three Decades” by Ellen Moore Osborne can be seen throughout December. www.TrinityArts.com. randomrow.com.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Tony Ford will be on view throughout December. 710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: “Mariana Parisca: Her Deeds” is in the Main Gallery and “Ramona Martinez: Visions of Mary” is in the Dové Gallery through Jan. 21, 2023. Proposals for solo or group exhibitions for Season 50 (fall 2023 to summer 2024) are being accepted for consideration from artists and independent curators by 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Complete guidelines available at static1.squarespace.com. secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Visible Records: Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Richard Crozier & David Hawkins: Perspectives on Place” can be seen through Dec. 22. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.