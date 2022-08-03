Exhibits for Aug. 4

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

“The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville Through Portraits of Community Resilience”: Outdoor exhibition of 18 larger-than-life photographs by Eze Amos with QR codes linked to three-minute recordings can be seen starting Aug. 11 in trees along the Downtown Mall. Amos will lead a town hall-style presentation of his works at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Central Library’s Swanson Case Room and a guided walking tour of the exhibition at 11 a.m. Aug. 13.

The Arts Center in Orange: Opening reception for “Unconditional: Artworks by Kitty Dodd” is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by Joan Dreicer can be seen through Aug. 31. joandreicerartwork.com.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Stopping by Woods ....” fused-glass creations by jeweler Mary Ellen Larkins, can be seen during August; a First Fridays celebration is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: https://the centercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Suppression: An Artist Response to the Roe v. Wade Decision” can be seen through Aug. 26 (Women’s Equality Day); a multi-site First Fridays opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Vault Virginia and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ix Art Park Piazza. Artists include Ann Cheeks, Travis Childers, Jess Waters Cifizarri, Moss Dix, Dorisse, Sigrid Eilertson, Andy Faith, Sam Fisher, Michelle Gagliano, Laura Lee Gulledge, Rose Guterbock. Dawn Hansen, Lotte Helleberg, Megan Hillary, Sherrie Hunt, Lori Jakobo, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, Judy McLeod, Isabella Moth, Akeni Ohira, Susan Shrum, Rebecca Silberman, Sarah Sweet, Amanda Smith, Teal and others. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects .com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: crozet artisandepot.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Fleeting Moments Forever,” paintings by Dave Moore, will be shown from Friday through Aug. 28. Opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is at 5 p.m. Aug. 25. WTJU Vinyl Takeover Party is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: “The Future and Beyond,” works by Raneem Tarfa, Feixue Mei, Sha Li and and Hannah England, will be on view from Friday through Oct. 14. An opening reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

IX Art Park: ixartpark.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by new and returning artists. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photographs from Fredericksburg Photography Club, Shenandoah Photographic Society, Camera Club of Richmond and others and curated by Alison Thomas, will be on view from Friday through Sept. 16. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Out of the Darkness,” acrylic on canvas works by Deborah Davis, can be seen Friday through Sept. 25. Artist reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: “silent dialogues: Drawings, Monotypes & Paintings,” works by Polly Rebecca Breckeridge, can be seen through Aug. 14 in the Sarah B. Smith Gallery; a celebration of Breckenridge’s life will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 14. Residency Program Group Show in the First-Floor Hallway Gallery will include works by Katherine Burling, Megan Hillary, Somé Lewis, Benita Mayo, Kori Price, Hanna Taubenberger, Theo Trotter and Amdane Sanda through Aug. 14. McGuffey Summer Members’ Show can be seen in the Second-Floor Hallway Gallery. mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Mudhouse Coffee: “Original Works from 2020-2022” by Kris Bowmaster will open with a First Fridays reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at 213 W. Main St. (434) 984-6833.

Northside Library: Works by Ellen Moore Osborne can be seen in the Quiet Room through Aug. 20. Works by Frank Feigert, Betty Brubach, Julia Kindred and Osborne can be seen through Aug. 31 in the Main Lobby. trinityarts.com. jmrl.org.

Piedmont Place: Works by Cassidy Girwin, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger, Julia Kindred and Juliette Swanson can be seen in the second-floor hallway through Sept. 28.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9 in the North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “State of Bliss” by Hillary Waters Fayle can be seen through Sunday. 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: Works by Christine Rich can be seen through Aug. 31. 608 A Preston Ave.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Wendy Wharton can be seen through the end of August. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Visible Records: “Points of Departure,” a multidisciplinary collaboration among Jay Simple, Sydney Ellison, Ally Caple and Zora J Muff, the core members of The Photographer’s Green Book, is on view through Aug. 27. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Convergence” by Isabelle Abbot can be seen through Aug. 27. Lunch & Conversation with the artist will take place Sunday. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.