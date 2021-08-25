Exhibits for Aug. 26

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
The Arts Center in Orange: Family Free Art activity will be led by Farley Farrar at 11 a.m. Saturday; free, but registration required at artscenterinorange.com. “Lepidoptera: Night Magic” by Deborah Davis and Anthony Childs remains on view through Sept. 25 in the Morin Gallery. artscenterinorange.com. (540) 672-7311.
The Barn Swallow: Closed for the month of August. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. the barnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “Eyes on Sen Soley” can be seen by appointment and through the large windows of the community art gallery through Sept. 30. Look for oil and acrylic works on canvas by Mackenley Darius, Richard Nesly, Erivaux Prospère and Anthony Martial. The exhibition also will explore the curatorial journey of Jeanremi Verella, a collaborator and friend. Curatorial support comes from Hannah Cattarin, Lauren Dubois, Erin O’Hare, Alida Goffinski and Kristin Finn. To make an appointment, call (434) 218-2060 at least 24 hours in advance. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Come Closer,” an exhibit of Jennifer Paxton’s colorful clay jewelry, will be featured during August. “Beyond the Garden,” fairy-like figurines by ceramic artist Kim Clarke, is September’s featured artist; a First Fridays reception is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
Carver 4-County Museum: The sixth installment of the museum’s virtual “When Women Use Their Power” exhibit, on view through Tuesday, focuses on businesswoman and restaurateur Ruby M. Harrison Beck. The museum is open by appointment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 9432 James Madison Highway, Suite 102, in Rapidan. carver4cm.org.
The Center at Belvedere: Piedmont Pastelists will present “Awakening to the Beauty of Pastels,” an exhibition of works by members Marilyn Comfort, Matalie Deane, Joan Dreicer, Anne Hopper, Lucy Kinsey, Mike McGurk, Lorraine Momper, Carolyn Ratcliffe and Shamim Sisson, through Sept. 30 in the first-floor Auditorium Exhibit Gallery. “Renewal: Finding Our Way Back Home,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, also can be seen through Sept. 30. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
Chroma Projects: “Rosamond Casey: Working Below Sea Level” and “Bill Atwood” Abstractions” can be seen during September in Chroma Projects’ Micro Gallery and Vault Virginia’s Great Hall. Opening reception set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and by appointment; make appointments by emailing artlab@chromaprojects.com. chromaprojects.com. (434) 806-9667.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “New Work by Emily Ruth Prints,” an exhibit of screen-printed and block-printed textiles, featuring guest artist Emily Wool, will be on view through Tuesday. Phineas Rose Jewelry Studio’s 2021 Collection by Ninika Gordon will be on display from Wednesday through Sept. 30; a Meet the Artist Exhibit event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 11. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartisandepot.com. (434) 205-4795.
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle: “We the Artists” group exhibition can be seen Sunday through Sept. 30 in The Grand Salon at James Madison’s Montpelier. Opening reception is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. The general admission fee for Montpelier will be waived throughout the exhibition. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. FirnewFarmArtistsCircle.com.
The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: “Skyscraper Gothic,” “Everyone a Curator: The Langhorne Collection of 18th-Century Prints,” “Delicate Trades: British Porcelain, Global Collections,” “Solitude,” “Structure” and “Focus On: Sally Mann and Pamela Pecchio” will be on view starting Saturday, when the gallery reopens to the public. uvafralinartmuseum.virginia.edu.
The Gallery at Studio IX: The Prolyfyck Exhibition Series continues with works by Sophie Gibson to honor the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Sri Kodakalla: A Whisper in the Night” will be on view Sept. 4 to 26; an Opening Reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 4. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: Multimedia artist Adama Delphine Fawundu will be featured in the final program of the “Seeing Black: Disrupting the Visual Narrative” speaker series on Saturday. She will conduct her third Art Escape photo workshop for middle school students from 10 a.m. to noon. At 6 p.m., there will be a Closing Reception for her exhibition, “Radiance from the Waters,” followed by an Artist Talk and On-Stage Conversation with Senegalese filmmaker Mamadou Dia. Tickets are free, but reservations are encouraged at https//www.eventbrite.com/e/seeing-black-series-radiance-from-the-waters-exhibition-reception-tickets-165556222117. Masks required. Seating is limited. The program also may be viewed live on the center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JSAAHC/ and YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/JeffSchoolCenter. jeffschoolheritagecenter.org/about/visit.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection has opened the first part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” tracing the Papunya Tula Artists movement from 1971 through the mid-1990s. It can be seen through Feb. 27, 2022. The second part, celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, will be open from March 17, 2022, to Feb. 26, 2023. “Boomalli Prints and Paper: Making Space as an Art Collective” can be seen through June 19. 2022. “Breathe with Me: A Wandering Sculpture Trail” can be seen outdoors through Oct. 21. Make reservations to visit; a reservation allows up to 30 people to visit for a self-guided visit. Masks are required for visitors who are not fully vaccinated; masks are not required for people who have been vaccinated. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Transmutation,” works in acrylic on paper and acrylic on canvas by Lea Calvani, can be seen through Sept. 26. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 987-2252.
McGuffey Art Center: Closed through Monday. Reopening with First Fridays event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3; look for works by Erica Lohan in Sarah B. Smith Main Gallery, David Currier in First Floor (North) and “BLACK AND WHITE” in First Floor (South) and Second Floor (North and South Hallway). mcguffeartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Northside Library: An exhibit marking the 75th anniversary of the Charlottesville Area League of Women Voters can be seen throughout August. lwv-cva.org.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Art Collective members Carol Barber, Terry Coffey, Judith Ely and Sara Gondwe are on display. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition will be on display through Thursday. Look for paintings, drawings, ceramics, digital illustrations and other works by more than 40 student artists. pvcc.edu.
Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “Ordinary Time,” paintings by Kristen Peyton, will be on view through Oct. 24. An opening reception is set for 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. quirkgallery.com.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present paintings by Richard Young through Tuesday at 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Random Row Brewery: “Beaches and Blooms,” watercolor paintings by Karen Knierim, can be seen during August. Art fans who buy paintings may choose whether sales will be donated to Live Arts or Rivanna Trails Foundation. 608 Preston Ave. (434) 960-8571.
Second Street Gallery: Closed until Sept. 3. New season will begin with “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4,” which can be seen Sept. 3 to 24. The exhibition will be open Sept. 2 for Early Access Presale Day; tickets are on sale. Free public appointments will begin Sept. 3; the gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on opening day. All “Teeny Tiny Trifecta 4” works will be sold for $100. Masks are required in the gallery, and social distancing will be observed. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.
Les Yeux du Monde: Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and by appointment. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
University of Virginia Hospital Main Lobby Exhibition Space: “Wanderlust,” a photography exhibition by Laura Satkovich, can be seen through Thursday. (434) 924-5527.
Virginia Clay Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19 at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville. virginiaclayfestival.com. (434) 985-6500 or (434) 985-6663.
Visible Records: Inaugural exhibition, “Tiahue Tocha” by Colectivo Rasquache, will be on view through Sept. 14. The exhibition will include works by Ateri Miyawatl, Bryan Ortiz, Ana Quiroz, Ken Rinaldo, Amy Youngs, Yusuf Abdul Lateef, Lydia Moyer, Federico Cuatlacuatl, Karina Monroy and Jairo Banuelos. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.