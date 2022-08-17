Exhibits for Aug. 18

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.

“The Story of Us: Reclaiming the Narrative of #Charlottesville Through Portraits of Community Resilience”: Outdoor exhibition of 18 larger-than-life photographs by Eze Amos with QR codes linked to three-minute recordings can be seen in trees along the Downtown Mall.

The Arts Center in Orange: “Unconditional: Artworks by Kitty Dodd” is on view through Sept. 24. artscenter inorange.com. (540) 672-7311.

Botanical Fare Restaurant: Works by Joan Dreicer can be seen through Aug. 31. joandreicerartwork.com.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: thebridgepai.org. (434) 218-2060.

C’ville Arts Cooperative Gallery: “Stopping by Woods ....” fused-glass creations by jeweler Mary Ellen Larkins, can be seen during August. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.

The Center at Belvedere: https://thecentercville.org/.

Chroma Projects: “Suppression: An Artist Response to the Roe v. Wade Decision” can be seen through Aug. 26 (Women’s Equality Day). Artists include Ann Cheeks, Travis Childers, Jess Waters Cifizarri, Moss Dix, Dorisse, Sigrid Eilertson, Andy Faith, Sam Fisher, Michelle Gagliano, Laura Lee Gulledge, Rose Guterbock. Dawn Hansen, Lotte Helleberg, Megan Hillary, Sherrie Hunt, Lori Jakobo, Allyson Mellberg Taylor, Judy McLeod, Isabella Moth, Akeni Ohira, Susan Shrum, Rebecca Silberman, Sarah Sweet, Amanda Smith, Teal and others. Gallery is open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. artlab@chroma projects .com. chromaprojects.com.

Crozet Artisan Depot: crozetartisan depot.com.

The Fralin Museum of Art at the University of Virginia: uvafralinart museum.virginia.edu.

The Gallery at Studio IX: “Fleeting Moments Forever,” paintings by Dave Moore, will be shown through Aug. 28. Artist Talk & Happy Hour is at 5 p.m. Aug. 25. WTJU Vinyl Takeover Party is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. Face coverings must be worn when entering the Studio IX building and at all times in the gallery. Gallery hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. studioix.co. (434) 242-0905.

The Guild Gallery: “The Future and Beyond,” works by Raneem Tarfa, Feixue Mei, Sha Li and and Hannah England, will be on view through Oct. 14. 300 E. Main St. (434) 227-1333.

IX Art Park: ixartpark.org.

Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection will display the second part of the two-part exhibition “Irrititja Kuwarri Tjungu (Past & Present Together): 50 Years of Papunya Tula Artists,” celebrating the role of women artists and featuring paintings created during and since the 1990s, through Feb. 26, 2023. “James Tylor: From an Untouched Landscape” can be seen through June 23, 2023. Kluge-Ruhe’s in-person artist residency program will resume with Tylor’s residency in March 2023. Learn more at kluge-ruhe.org. Tours have resumed and will be led for free by volunteer guides at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day the museum is open. Longer tour experiences for groups will be available for purchase. Masks are required. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.

The Looking Glass: Arts from Underground classes will begin with artmaking from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and karaoke from 8 to 10 p.m. for $25 per person. IX Art Park Foundation has opened a major expansion of its immersive art museum, which opened in January 2020, featuring works by new and returning artists. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $15, $12 ages 4 to 13 and free for ages 3 and younger. ixartpark.org.

Louisa Arts Center: “Central Virginia Photography,” featuring photographs from Fredericksburg Photography Club, Shenandoah Photographic Society, Camera Club of Richmond and others and curated by Alison Thomas, will be on view through Sept. 16. Gallery is open from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and by appointment at other times; call the box office for an appointment. louisaarta.org. (540) 967-2200.

Loving Cup Vineyard & Winery: “Out of the Darkness,” acrylics on canvas by Deborah Davis, can be seen through Sept. 25. Open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 3340 Sutherland Road in North Garden. lovingcupwine.com. (434) 984-0774.

McGuffey Art Center: mcguffeyartcenter.com.

Mudhouse Coffee: “Original Works from 2020-2022” by Kris Bowmaster can be seen throughout August at 213 W. Main St. (434) 984-6833.

Northside Library: Works by Ellen Moore Osborne can be seen in the Quiet Room through Saturday. Works by Frank Feigert, Betty Brubach, Julia Kindred and Osborne can be seen through Aug. 31 in the Main Lobby. trinityarts.com. jmrl.org.

Piedmont Place: Works by Cassidy Girwin, Brita Lineburger, Craig Lineburger, Julia Kindred and Juliette Swanson can be seen in the second-floor hallway through Sept. 28.

Piedmont Virginia Community College: Annual Student Exhibition can be seen through Sept. 9 in the North and South galleries. pvcc.edu/performingarts. (434) 961-5362.

Quirk Gallery Charlottesville: “With a Thousand Other Heartbeats” by Kathleen Markowitz and “Slant” by Don Crow can be seen through Oct. 9 at 499 W. Main St. quirkgallery.com.

Random Row Brewery: Works by Christine Rich can be seen through Aug. 31. 608 A Preston Ave.

Revalation Vineyards: Paintings by Wendy Wharton can be seen through the end of August. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyards.com. (540) 407-1236.

Rockfish Valley Community Center: “Bigger and Bonier” features pieces by art class and Art Club students at Nelson County High School. 190 Rockfish School Lane in Afton. rockfishcc.org. (434) 361-0100.

Second Street Gallery: secondstreetgallery.org.

Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming at the virtual contemporary art gallery. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charlottesville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. 717 Rugby Road. (434) 293-8179.

Visible Records: “Points of Departure,” a multidisciplinary collaboration among Jay Simple, Sydney Ellison, Ally Caple and Zora J Muff, the core members of The Photographer’s Green Book, is on view through Aug. 27. Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. 1740 Broadway St. visible-records.com.

WTJU Micromuseum: In the renovated vintage camper behind WTJU’s studios at 2244 Ivy Road. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. wtju.net. (434) 924-0885.

The Water Appreciation Experience: Experiential art installation by Martha Hester Stafford combines art, science, meditation and aromatherapy to tell the story of water at 1326 E. High St. Open by appointment from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday; to request an appointment, email thewaterappreciationexperience@gmail.com. thewaterappreciationexperience.com.

Les Yeux du Monde: “Convergence” by Isabelle Abbot can be seen through Aug. 27. Masks will be required for entry, and a capacity limit will be placed on the number of attendees allowed in the gallery at one time. Gallery hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays and by appointment. To make an appointment, call (434) 882-2622 or email LYDMGallery@gmail.com. Visit LYDM.co for more information. (434) 882-2622.