Exhibits for April 29

Exhibitions

The Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June with artist Laurie Gundersen on hand. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “In Between,” a collaboration between 2020-2021 Freeman Artists in Residence Liz Zhang and Natalie Romero, will be visible through the gallery windows through Friday. thebridgepai.org.

C’ville Arts: “Wire Workings and Silverwareables,” jewelry by featured artist Natalie Darling, is on display through Friday. “We See You,” art by Genevieve Story, opens Saturday and will be on display throughout May. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.