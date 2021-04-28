Exhibits for April 29

Editor’s Note: Exhibits shares information about exhibitions presented on display or online in Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties. Items must be received by noon Friday for the next week’s issue. Include the opening and closing dates of your exhibit and a telephone number the public may call with questions. Send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
Exhibitions
The Barn Swallow: Open 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays through June with artist Laurie Gundersen on hand. Also open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. 796 Gillums Ridge Road. thebarnswallow.com. (434) 979-4884.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative: “In Between,” a collaboration between 2020-2021 Freeman Artists in Residence Liz Zhang and Natalie Romero, will be visible through the gallery windows through Friday. thebridgepai.org.
C’ville Arts: “Wire Workings and Silverwareables,” jewelry by featured artist Natalie Darling, is on display through Friday. “We See You,” art by Genevieve Story, opens Saturday and will be on display throughout May. Open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. 118 E. Main St. (434) 972-9500.
The Center: Works by Frank Walker on the first floor and works by Susan Patrick, Terry Coffey, Karla Berger and Jean Sampson on the second floor through May 31 at 540 Belvedere Blvd. Art may be seen from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Face masks are required. (434) 974-7756.
Chroma Projects: “Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” opens at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Vault Virginia with works by Susanne Arnold, Ros Casey, Leigh Anne Chambers, Michelle Gagliano, Kathryn Henry-Choisser, Jennifer Esser, Sherrie Hunt, Susan Jamison, Julie Madden, Aidyn Mills, Amie Oliver, Beatrix Ost, Linda Wachtmeister, Laura Wooten, Aggie Zed and Chuxin Zhang. Look for additional “Persephone Ascending” art in storefronts at Water Street Studios by Renee Balfour, C’Ville Magazine by Bolanle Adeboye, SilverChair by Barbara MacCallum, Act 2 Books by Rose Guterbock, My Dance Shoppe by Megan Hillary, Uplift Thrift by Nina Burke and ReThreads by Dawn Hansen and Ann Ray.
Crozet Artisan Depot: “Chasing the Light,” photography by Cass Girvin, will run through Friday. Ceramics by Ruchi Gupta and watercolor paintings by John Russell will go on display Saturday; Meet the Artist events will welcome Gupta from noon to 2 p.m. May 8 and Russell from 2 to 4 p.m. May 8. 5791 Three Notch’d Road in Crozet. crozetartist depot.com. (434) 205-4795.
Fairhaven Guesthouse: Art show and open house featuring original works, prints and jewelry by Flame Bilyue outdoors from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Includes Bilyue’s demonstration of her sculpted paper technique for art and jewelry. Rain dates: June 4 and 5. 413 Fairway Ave. https://ArtTransformsLife.com/home_art_show. FairhavenCville.com. (434) 933-2471.
The Gallery at Studio IX: “Mala Leche: In Celebration of Community” by Feminist Union of C’ville Creatives will be on display through May 7. “Persephone Ascending: A Group Show of Virginia Women Artists” will run May 7 through May 30 with art by Polly Breckenridge, Rose Guterbock, Sri Kodakalla, Mary Michaela Murray, Akemi Ohira, Amie Oliver, Alexandria Searls and Allyson Mellberg Taylor; an opening reception is set for 5:30 p.m. May 7, and an Artist Talk & Happy Hour is set for 5 p.m. May 27. studioix.co.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center: “Charlottesville Collects African American Art,” works by Jacob Lawrence, Gordon Parks, Carrie Mae Weems, Whitfield Lovell, Jonathan Green and other artists from local private collections, will be on display through May 19. Free tickets required; make reservations at jeffschoolheritagecenter.org.
Kluge-Ruhe Aboriginal Art Collection is open to the public by reservation only. “From Little Things Big Things Grow,” works by Munggurrawuy Yunupingu, Peter Marralwanga, Regina Pilawuk Wilson, Emily Kame Kngwarreye, John Mawurndjul and others, is on display through May 23. “Dub Leffler: Darkish” will be on display through June 27 and is available on the website as Kluge-Ruhe’s first virtual exhibition. Gift shop has reopened; proceeds support Indigenous artists and Kluge-Ruhe. Reservations required for gift shop visits; if you want to visit the exhibitions as well, be sure to schedule back-to-back reservations. Make reservations at kluge-ruhe.org. 400 Worrell Drive. (434) 244-0234.
McGuffey Art Center: New exhibitions can be seen through May 28. In the Smith Gallery: “Barbara Shenefield Communicating the Climate Crisis”/”Revisiting the New Deal: Posters by Barbara Shenefield.” In the Hallway Galleries: “Journeys in Watercolor,” Lee Anne F. Geiger; “Girls I Know,” Sophie Gibson; “Layer Upon Layer,” Carol Grant; “Winter + Spring,” Aaron Farrington. mcguffeyartcenter.com.
Nichols Gallery: Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, and by appointment or by chance. 5420 Governor Barbour St. in Barboursville. (540) 832-3565.
Piedmont Place: Works by BozART Fine Arts Collective members Julia Kindred, Matalie Deane, Julia Lesnichy, Shirley Paul, Juliette Swenson and Joan Dreicer are on display through July 13. Second floor at 2025 Library Ave. in Crozet. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Piedmont Virginia Community College: “Solla World,” a participatory exhibition, on display in PVCC North Gallery through May 22. Visitors may post their own poetry, quotes, artwork, photos or other memorials to “The Hailing and Wailing Wall for Beryl” in honor of art professor, gallery director and Visual and Performing Arts chair Beryl Solla, who died Feb. 19. Donations are being accepted for the Beryl Solla Scholarship Fund, with the goal of presenting the first scholarship this fall. pvcc.edu.
Random Row Brewery: “Reawakening,” oil paintings by Randy Baskerville, can be seen through Friday. 608 Preston Ave. bozartgallery@gmail.com.
Revalation Vineyard: Art @ The Vineyard will present works by photographer Pamela Morris through Friday. 2710 Hebron Valley Road in Madison. revalationvineyard.com. (540) 407-1236.
Second Street Gallery: “Andy Mister: Drawn Out” can be seen in the Main Gallery through May 21. Free, socially distanced appointments available. secondstreetgallery.org. (434) 977-7284.
UVa Health Arts Program: “Positive Waves for COVID Days” by Matalie Deane can be seen in the Main Hospital Lobby through Thursday. As a result of physical distancing requirements, there will not be an opening reception. Parking validation is available only for the 11th Street Parking Garage. (434) 924-5527.
Les Yeux du Monde: “The Disciple” by Russ Warren can be seen through May 16. Staggered entry times will be scheduled to keep audience numbers small, so reserve a time at (434) 882-2620 or LYDMGallery@gmail.com. LYDM.co. (434) 882-2620.
Online Exhibition
Torosiete Museum of Contemporary Art: “Hearts’ Lonely Hunters” (1995) by Daniel Kuttner and Beatrix Ost is streaming. Streaming instructions: http://heartsmovie.torosiete.museum/.